Pink looks radiant in a highlighter yellow dress and leather jacket in NYC

Pink released their ninth studio album Trustfall today and also revealed a supporting tour for the album which will kick off just a week after their summer stadium tour ends.

Shortly after the big announcement, the So What singer emerged from the Greenwich Hotel in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood and was confronted by a phalanx of fans, whom she happily greeted.

The Never Not Gonna Dance Again singer, 43, wore a figure-hugging bright yellow dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The dress was gathered all over her chest and fell just below her knees.

She paired the sunny dress with a cropped black leather jacket and black boots that went up to mid-calf.

Her fingernails were painted black and she wore retro style sunglasses. The mum of Willow, 11, and Jameson, five, wore her signature short, platinum hairstyle teased high.

Trustfall: Pink released her ninth studio album, Trustfall, on Friday and announced a tour to support it

This summer, the Raise Your Glass singer will embark on the biggest tour of her career,called Summer Carnival.

What About Us singershared four images to Instagram on Thursday and captioned it, ‘Can’t believe this day has finally arrived!! I have waited almost patiently to share my heart and soul with you all.

‘This album means so much to me its silly sauce. I hope this becomes the ‘I remember where I was when I listened to this album’ for you.’

‘So many options, how do you choose?! Boxes, zines, vinyls. I want them all,” she concluded.

The True Love singer released a new music video for the title track of her new album two weeks ago.

This single, Trustfall, is produced by Fred Again, and explores letting go and breaking down inhibitions.

The icon worked with director Georgia Hudson to create an entertaining fantasy video depicting a young actress seeking the same sense of liberation and confidence that the song explores.

The mother-of-two will begin with a six-week European leg on June 7, comprising 21 shows across the UK, France, Germany, Austria and Poland.

All smiles: The singer, 43, was all smiles as she greeted fans outside her hotel in New York

A good day: It was a big day for the singer of Lady Marmalade with an album and a tour announcement

Let the party begin: Her bright yellow dress was paired with a black leather jacket, black boots and black nail polish

It will begin its North American dates with a July 24 performance in Toronto.

Scheduled opening acts include Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut Up.

The Just Give Me a Reason songbird mentioned that while making this latest album, she had time to reevaluate what matters most to her in life.

Pink explained how she made her latest album on hello america, saying, “I took time. I had time, and I had a lot of really devastating things. My son and I got really sick with COVID. It kind of distilled for me what really matters.

The Just Like Fire singer continued to add more concert dates as tickets sold out.

Greetings to the fans: The So What singer signs autographs for fans in Tribeca on Friday

AndPink is also supporting her husband, former motocross rider Carey Hart, in his recovery from spinal fusion surgery he underwent in December.

He shared a photo from a home workout and a message of optimism as he navigates this difficult time.

“Chest tube baby,” the Seal Beach, California native captioned the photo, in which he wore black shorts with black gloves and worked out on a red carpet. “My old, infected self is still after it.”

Hart said he was halfway through the antibiotic treatment he was undergoing and was loving Fox Racing Moto’s new training line, adding: “Check out all their tech gear for men and women!!! things are legit.

Hart concluded the message by saying: ‘No apologies people, you got it. Get after him, give him 100%’.