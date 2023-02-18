The new black tie dress rule for men? Don’t be boring





WHEN LUKE VACHON attended a formal wedding in Hudson, NY a few months ago, he ditched the blah black tuxedo. Instead of wearing a predictable 007-style ensemble like most male guests, the Montreal marketing director, 32, shrugged off a casual desert brown suit over a black linen polo shirt. Result: In the sea of ​​similarity created by the monotonous outfits of the other guys, as he put it, he introduced a new wave without looking goofy or offending the formality of the occasion. It wasn’t my wedding, it wasn’t my time, but I wanted to be a little different without making a scene, he said. If you’ve been to a dressy event recently, chances are you’ve spotted guys like Mr. Vachon, who defy the boring formal wear without going overboard. Before the pandemic, tinkering with the classic black-tie formula was often seen as bordering on insanity. Anyone who risked color or strayed from standard accessories (except perhaps by confusing other guests with bold cufflinks or a fun cummerbund) automatically became This dude: an eye-catcher who is sure to elicit eye rolls from the most sensibly dressed. But deprived of opportunities to dress up during Covid and uninspired by the conformity of before, more and more guys are thinking outside of the tuxedo. At weddings, galas and work days, they disturb penguin colonies.

