Fashion
14 best tummy-flattering dresses 2023: tips from an expert stylist to hide tummy bulge
Sophie Bates
Looking for a tummy-flattering dress? We’ve found the best slimming styles to buy, from tie dresses to belted dresses and more – plus expert advice on how to hide the belly bulge. Buy them now.
As we enter the new season, the thought of retiring last year’s dresses can seem daunting. Whether you are looking for a belly flattering dress or a waist-enhancing style, we searched high and low for the most flattering dresses for the springtime wardrobe refresh that will help you look and feel your best in 2023. Plus, expert advice on the best styles to choose to create your desired silhouette.
From flattering wrap dresses to tighten the waist shirt dressesScroll through our selection of the best tummy-flattering dresses from M&S, Mango, H&M and more.
The best tummy-flattering dresses
Belly-flattering bow dresses
Dresses with bows not only bring you to the waist, but when the bow design is placed in the front, it helps draw attention away from bumps and bumps that you might want to hide. There are so many flattering bow dresses to choose from, and we think M&S’ blue satin midi is so gorgeous for your next date night.
Satin tie front midi dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
BUY NOW
DO YOU LIKE SHOPPING? Subscribe to HELLO! Edit newsletter
Bow shirt dress, £49.99, mango
BUY NOW
Blue Vanilla Sequin Bow Dress, £36, New look
BUY NOW
Tummy-flattering wrap dresses
Wrap dresses are flattering for all body types as the cinched waist combined with the v-neck design enhances the hips and bust to give a slimming effect. Wrap dresses are a year-round staple, but we especially love them for spring – and a floral wrap dress paired with a pair of white sneakers and a lightweight jacket will create the prettiest daytime look.
celebrity stylist Ellis Ransonwho has worked with Fearne McCann, Kate Ferdinand and many others, told us: “The wrap dress is a must. It suits all body types as the v-neck fits both smaller and larger busts and can be tied to pull you up at the waist. Go for a cobalt blue or bring in a print to incorporate this style into your trends.”
Kaelie wrap dress, £265, Reformation
BUY NOW
Striped wrap dress, £17.99, H&M
BUY NOW
Swirl print satin wrap dress, £45, just be
BUY NOW
Printed midi wrap dress, £85, & other stories
BUY NOW
Belted dresses that flatter the belly
Like wrap dresses, belted dresses create an hourglass silhouette by emphasizing the waistline. Shirt dresses are a great option for combining comfort and style, and you can enhance your figure even more by pairing one with a pair of heels to elongate your legs.
Ellis revealed: “A belt can be your best accessory, whether you add it to your shirt dress or opt for a dress that already has a belt.”
Belted mini shirt dress, £29.99, New look
BUY NOW
Lydia Millen Belted Long Shirt Dress, £167.20, Karen Millen
BUY NOW
Urban Revivo shirt dress with tie, £40, ASOS
BUY NOW
Tummy-flattering ruched dresses
There are so many ruched dress styles to choose from, but the trick is to find one that drapes in the areas you feel least comfortable with. Whether it’s ruffles at the waist, bust or hips, the timeless style is a great option for evening wear.
Stella McCartney draped midi dress, £1,395, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Waterfall Draped Dress, £63 (£159), Coast
BUY NOW
Draped midi dress, £49.99, Zara
BUY NOW
SHOP NOW
Best slimming swimsuits for tummy control: Styles from M&S, John Lewis and more
Best Shapewear: From M&S to Spanx, Skims, John Lewis and MORE
24 Best Flattering Wrap Dresses: From M&S to ASOS, Zara, H&M & MORE
The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/news/20230217164474/best-tummy-flattering-dresses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’
- Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live
- 10 Bollywood villains who eclipsed the heroes
- North Korea fires missile ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military drillsExBulletin
- Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari under pressure to be Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter: ‘It comes with…’
- Women’s tennis fights hard, but falls short at No. 18 in San Diego
- Ajay Devgn to Ranveer Singh