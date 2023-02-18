Fashion
André Leon Talleys estate auction has attracted people looking for a piece of history
Three days after Rihanna closed her Super Bowl halftime performance in a Alaïa coat which appeared to be a tribute to fashion editor Andr Leon Talley, his own bright red coat Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag auctioned off for $25,200.
Auction house Christies has sold a collection of Talleys effects after some of the bids completed a three-city tour through Palm Beach, Florida, Paris and New York. There, 66 lots (individual objects or group of objects offered for sale as a single unit) were auctioned live. Another 350 lots were sold in an online auction that ended on Thursday.
Talley, one of fashion’s most prominent black men, died aged 73 in January 2022 of complications from COVID-19. He began his career working for Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute and later worked for Interview magazine, Everyday Women’s Clothingand finally, vogue. There he served as fashion news director, creative director and ultimately editor-in-chief, working side-by-side with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
The memories provided insight into Talley’s private life. There were couture pieces given to her by designers, a selection of caftans by Talleys, monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage and autographed model photographs by former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
The purpose of the auction was to raise funds for the two places Talley called home: the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, and the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. , where he grew up.
For black people, the auction was a chance to see history up close and many came to see the items on display in the Christies museum exhibit.
Hilliard Jones came from Atlanta hoping to buy a kaftan that designer Dapper Dan designed for Gucci. He is celebrating his birthday soon and thought the piece would be appropriate for the occasion.
I want a piece of history, Jones said before the auction started.
The energy here was so heavy, Jones said upon seeing Talley’s things on display. He compared it to a memorial. It’s an overwhelming feeling when you walk around, see the clothes, see the bags and the shoes, see the furniture. Like, wow, like, this black man is an icon, a maverick, and I’m really excited to be here.
Designate Brandon Blackwood said he thought it was important to support the auction and hoped to land a piece of black excellence.
Andr Leon Talley had a huge influence on black fashion and black designers, he said.
When you browse through his stuff, you can see not only his entire career, but also the relationships he’s had, Blackwood said. The pieces truly embody who he was: larger than life. You could really see her influence in fashion just through her stuff.
Blackwood was hoping to get Talley’s Karl Lagerfeld design and two personalized trunks. I hope to catch at least one to make a coffee table for my office.
The live auction opened with a trio of Talleys straw boater hats. Originally estimated at around $800, they went for $6,048 to an online bidder.
Large tickets at the time included three works by Andy Warhol which were salvaged $94,500, $94,500And $44,100, respectively; a pair of Stephen Sprouse x Louis Vuitton briefcases made just for the show (a gift from then-creative director Marc Jacobs), which went for $69,300; and a set of three custom hard-sided Louis Vuitton monogram suitcases that sold for $94,500. A personalized Louis Vuitton monogram wardrobe trunk $37,800.
Fashion commentator Audrey Smaltz was also present, noting the sale price of each of the pieces. After the auction, she said she was surprised at how quickly prices jumped.
There were 19 Christies staff on a raised platform to the right of the auctioneer, relaying bids over the phone and people around the world following the auction live online. Christies noted that more than 800 people from more than 24 countries had registered to bid. Only a handful of sales took place in the room. But with each hammer blow signaling the end of a sale, it was solemn.
Jones and Blackwood each outbid the items they hoped to purchase. (Blackwood was able to win a 20th century Senufo chair.)
In just over three hours, items sold on Wednesday brought in more than $1.38 million. The online portion of the sale raised $2,167,704.
Because it’s impossible to put a dollar amount on such a large inheritance, Alexis E. Thomas, the executor of the Talleys estate, said the next phase would be to place items that weren’t sold in black museums across the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://andscape.com/features/andre-leon-talleys-estate-auction-attracted-people-seeking-a-piece-of-history/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’
- Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live
- 10 Bollywood villains who eclipsed the heroes
- North Korea fires missile ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military drillsExBulletin
- Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari under pressure to be Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter: ‘It comes with…’
- Women’s tennis fights hard, but falls short at No. 18 in San Diego
- Ajay Devgn to Ranveer Singh