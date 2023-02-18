André Leon Talleys estate auction has attracted people looking for a piece of history

Three days after Rihanna closed her Super Bowl halftime performance in a Alaïa coat which appeared to be a tribute to fashion editor Andr Leon Talley, his own bright red coat Norma Kamali Sleeping Bag auctioned off for $25,200.

Auction house Christies has sold a collection of Talleys effects after some of the bids completed a three-city tour through Palm Beach, Florida, Paris and New York. There, 66 lots (individual objects or group of objects offered for sale as a single unit) were auctioned live. Another 350 lots were sold in an online auction that ended on Thursday.

André Leon Talley introduced black to the fashion palette Read now

Talley, one of fashion’s most prominent black men, died aged 73 in January 2022 of complications from COVID-19. He began his career working for Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute and later worked for Interview magazine, Everyday Women’s Clothingand finally, vogue. There he served as fashion news director, creative director and ultimately editor-in-chief, working side-by-side with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The memories provided insight into Talley’s private life. There were couture pieces given to her by designers, a selection of caftans by Talleys, monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage and autographed model photographs by former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The purpose of the auction was to raise funds for the two places Talley called home: the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, and the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. , where he grew up.

Christie’s Images Limited 2023 Art from the collection of fashion editor Andr Leon Talley was sold as part of the auction. Christie’s Images Limited 2023 The display of objects from the estate of Andr LeonTalley spanned several rooms and included everything from art to clothing to luggage. Christie’s Images Limited 2023 The entrance to the Andr Leon Taley exhibit featured a number of prized items including coats, capes, jewelry, luggage and more.

For black people, the auction was a chance to see history up close and many came to see the items on display in the Christies museum exhibit.

Hilliard Jones came from Atlanta hoping to buy a kaftan that designer Dapper Dan designed for Gucci. He is celebrating his birthday soon and thought the piece would be appropriate for the occasion.

I want a piece of history, Jones said before the auction started.

The energy here was so heavy, Jones said upon seeing Talley’s things on display. He compared it to a memorial. It’s an overwhelming feeling when you walk around, see the clothes, see the bags and the shoes, see the furniture. Like, wow, like, this black man is an icon, a maverick, and I’m really excited to be here.

Designate Brandon Blackwood said he thought it was important to support the auction and hoped to land a piece of black excellence.

Andr Leon Talley had a huge influence on black fashion and black designers, he said.

When you browse through his stuff, you can see not only his entire career, but also the relationships he’s had, Blackwood said. The pieces truly embody who he was: larger than life. You could really see her influence in fashion just through her stuff.

Blackwood was hoping to get Talley’s Karl Lagerfeld design and two personalized trunks. I hope to catch at least one to make a coffee table for my office.

Christie’s Images Limited 2023 A pair of personalized rigid suitcases in brown monogram lacquered canvas. The pair of suitcases was part of the online sale organized by Christie’s. Christie’s Images Limited 2023 A black silk satin tiered cape from fashion editor Andr Leon Talley’s closet. Christie’s Images Limited 2023 Two fashion design sketches that were sold at the Andr Leon Talley estate auction.

The live auction opened with a trio of Talleys straw boater hats. Originally estimated at around $800, they went for $6,048 to an online bidder.

Large tickets at the time included three works by Andy Warhol which were salvaged $94,500, $94,500And $44,100, respectively; a pair of Stephen Sprouse x Louis Vuitton briefcases made just for the show (a gift from then-creative director Marc Jacobs), which went for $69,300; and a set of three custom hard-sided Louis Vuitton monogram suitcases that sold for $94,500. A personalized Louis Vuitton monogram wardrobe trunk $37,800.

Fashion commentator Audrey Smaltz was also present, noting the sale price of each of the pieces. After the auction, she said she was surprised at how quickly prices jumped.

There were 19 Christies staff on a raised platform to the right of the auctioneer, relaying bids over the phone and people around the world following the auction live online. Christies noted that more than 800 people from more than 24 countries had registered to bid. Only a handful of sales took place in the room. But with each hammer blow signaling the end of a sale, it was solemn.

Beyonc brings her bat to the cover of Vogue Read now

Jones and Blackwood each outbid the items they hoped to purchase. (Blackwood was able to win a 20th century Senufo chair.)

In just over three hours, items sold on Wednesday brought in more than $1.38 million. The online portion of the sale raised $2,167,704.

Because it’s impossible to put a dollar amount on such a large inheritance, Alexis E. Thomas, the executor of the Talleys estate, said the next phase would be to place items that weren’t sold in black museums across the country.