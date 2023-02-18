Florence Pugh, glitter and intravenous drip: London Fashion Week is off to a flying start

Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Jhings is finally looking for London Fashion Week. Burberry returned to the program for Daniel Lee’s debut, familiar faces like Julien Macdonald returned to the lineup, and we even got a surprise appearance from none other than Florence Pugh. All of this after last season’s gloom, which saw various cancellations following Queens’ death the previous week, and there’s plenty to be happy about on FROW.

The first stop, however, is the biannual rigamarole that any seasoned LFW participant will be familiar with. If you’re like me and you’re planning on wearing silly shoes that were definitely not made for walking, the first thing to sort out is transportation. This season I’m lucky enough to be between shows in a plush sage green Volvo XC40, which is one of the most durable and softest brands around.

Speaking of shoes, another key thing is knowing what to wear. With hordes of street style photographers and guests vying for the attention of snappers, just attending a show can feel like stepping into The devil wears Prada. Diving into the fancy dress box has never been so competitive. Some will opt for standout theatrical looks like tulle, neon and oversized silhouettes while others channel the sartorial carelessness that is, ironically, just as carefully considered as anything else.

I enlisted the help of My Wardrobe HQ to find my looks, choosing a selection of simple, understated items that would pack a subtle punch, including a bespoke Alexander McQueen jacket, a Victoria Beckham pleated dress and a Burberry trench coat. Sorted.

The last piece of this increasingly elaborate preparatory puzzle is the hair. Mine is pretty unruly on the best days, and with new bangs that I’m totally unable to style myself, I ended up at my local hairstylist, Hairs, asking for a blow-dry. High maintenance? Me? Never.

And so it was with all this incredibly excessive yet incredibly necessary preamble that I finally found myself in the back of the Volvo on my way to the Tate Modern for the first show of the season. Harris Reed’s show is always a star-studded affair, with previous contestants like Sam Smith and Kim Petras. So it was fitting that things kicked off with Reeds’ close friend Pugh reading a monologue the designer wrote about the importance of self-expression.

Florence Pugh made a surprise appearance opening the Harris Reed show. ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Florence Pugh made a surprise appearance opening the Harris Reed show. (Harris Reed / Marc Hibert)

The art of dressing allows us to express who we really are, said the actor, who wore a black velvet corset with a high-waisted sequined skirt, floor-slipping sleeves and a circular headdress. Titled All The Worlds A Stage, the collection that followed was a kaleidoscope of silver and gold sequins, rich black velvet and prom gold lamé. Harlequin prints covered skin-tight jumpsuits worn under corsetry and full-skirted dresses, while Reeds’ oversized headpieces reached new heights, as did sculptural collars that stretched well above models’ heads. Everything sparkled.

Despite this, it was a slightly more understated collection for Reed, whose previous collections featured a wider range of palettes, textures and shapes. Nonetheless, a triumphant spectacle made all the more so by the whiskey and honey cocktails served to guests upon arrival.

The mood was also somber at Bora Aksu, which began with a minute of silence in honor of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The show was accompanied by the sounds of a single cello and a classical pianist, who set a gothic scene for the collection that followed. Black pinafores hung over white lace tights while petticoats made their way over monochrome tulle skirts.

Except for the small set of crimson pieces that covered every part of the models body, color was kept to a minimum, with the odd pop of pink brought in by black lace overlays and dark lace-up boots. Inspired by the outcast, Aksu drew inspiration from Edward Munch and Wednesday Addams, hence why the models wore their hair in black braids and sported such disengaged expressions. A much more gothic aesthetic than that of Aksu but which is perhaps more in tune with current socio-political currents.

Bora Aksu ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Bora Aksu)

After that, I needed a boost. I know, I know, two gigs and she’s already sold out. But believe me: fashion week is not for the faint-hearted. When you combine countless deadlines with long hours, too much caffeine, uncomfortable shoes, and far too much ego, it takes a physical and spiritual toll. So I went to the Reviv clinic in central London for a quick intravenous drip between shows. Packed with vitamin C and vitamin B12, it’s supposed to give my body an overall dose of well-being. I’m crossing my fingers that it keeps me going.

Refreshed and ready for another parade, I asked my driver, Mike, if we could pop over to Pret for a quick sandwich. Then we went to Edward Crutchley. Buried in the depths of Sadlers Wells with booming surround-sound bass, the show felt a bit like a sex dungeon. This was aided by a monochrome Matrix-like collection featuring clown frills, leather bras and, at one point, a leather jockstrap with a thong that exposed the models all behind to a somewhat crowded crowd. tickled.

Finally, it was up to budding talent Conner Ives to wrap things up. At this point in the day, the fashion pack all looks a little zoned out. Or maybe it’s just me, who by this point had taken a little nap in the car and felt quite ready for bed. It was one of the few times I felt grateful that going to a fashion show was, in a way, like riding the London Underground: people huddled together pretending to be completely alone. No one talks to anyone unless you’re part of an elite group of it girls, in which case literally everyone talks to you or tries to take a picture for Instagram.

What a joy, then, to see such an energizing collection from Ives, who was sadly absent from last season’s schedule having made his LFW debut around this time last year. New Yorkers’ signature fringed skirts were there in droves, as were colorful printed t-shirts and mismatched high boots. Fleeces made a surprise appearance, with one model smiling at the cameras as she unzipped hers at the end of the show, as did tailoring, with subtle tones and masculine silhouettes contrasting Ivess’ signature flamboyance . The fringed bodycon dresses were remarkable; just like the stunning wedding dress, accessorized with a top hat and veil. If the clothes didn’t wake you up, the soundtrack certainly would. Featuring dubstep remixes by Justin Timberlake and Fatman Scoop, the bass-heavy music rang through my intravenously injected veins.

Overall, then, a mixed bag of shows. Bold? A little. Amusing? Of course. Mischievous? Certainly. But did anything really push the boundaries? Let’s see what tomorrow has in store for us.