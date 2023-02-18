Fashion
New Chinese-owned fast fashion app draws comparisons (good and bad) to Shein
Topline
You may have seen his Super Bowl ad or a Temu haul on TikTok as part of the company’s aggressive marketing effort that wants you to shop like a billionaire, resulting in millions of downloads and mixed reactions from the part of customers.
Highlights
Temu is an online retailer that launched in the United States in September, offering incredibly low prices and a huge catalog of items ranging from clothing to electronics to musical instruments.
The main selling point of retailers is its inexpensive products: this weekend, the Temu website prominently displays Presidents Day sales starting at $0.39 and sales up to 90% off, with selections including men’s running shoes under $10 and a set of brushes for $6.
The Boston-based Chinese retailer is owned by PDD Holdings Inc., which also operates Temus’ sister company, Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo.
The app ranked #1 on the Apple App Store for much of 2023helped by a Super Bowl ad, which bragged about how customers can shop like a billionaire, and endorsements of celebrities like Jason Derulo and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as an Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat ad campaign that Tech Crunch compared to TikToks’ successful marketing approach.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Temu also benefited from exposure on TikTok: The hashtag #There is has over 300 million views and consists of numerous Temu rides, in which users take advantage of low prices to buy and unbox items on camera.
Temu has also boosted its social media appeal and profile through games that can earn customers credits for goods as well as referral codes (many TikTok videos tagged #temu are inundated with commenters looking to win discounts , asking for code for code?).
Temu says it keeps prices low by cutting out the middleman, it allows Chinese suppliers to sell directly to US consumers, and ships directly from China instead of a network of US warehouses, Wired reported.
But Temu only has a rating of 1.8/5 stars out of 84 customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau website as well as 120 complaints, many of which allege that products never arrived, products were delivered with damage, and customer service was slow or unhelpful.
In just five months after its release, the app has already been downloaded about 24 million times.
Key Context
Temu capitalizes on the well-oiled machine of sister company Pinduoduo, which has been in business since 2015 and built The supply chain model that Temu follows is to reduce middleman costs and ship directly from China. But Pinduoduo also had its own disgruntled customers: Reports that counterfeit products had been sold through Pinduoduo sparked an investigation by Chinese regulators in 2018. answer, the company closed more than 1,000 stores, removed more than 4 million product listings and prevented 450,000 suspected counterfeit products from getting on its platform. In 2019, the United States Office of Trade Representatives put Pinduoduo on its list of markets notorious for counterfeiting and piracy failure. The US government has also cracked down on Chinese-owned apps in recent months, with some lawmakers pushing to ban TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps and companies over national security and data privacy concerns. .
crucial quote
Through the biggest step possible, we want to share with our consumers that they can shop with a sense of freedom because of the price we offer, a Temu spokesperson said. CNN of his shop like a billionaire motto.
Large number
$10 million. This is the total value of money and prizes that Temu offers in its Shake and win raffle campaign designed to increase its visibility. The huge prizes are part of Temus’ big push on social media: sharing sweepstakes on social media and recommending friends and family count as submissions.
Tangent
Temus’ low prices and wide product range have drawn comparisons to Shein, a popular fast fashion online retailer. Temu and Shein are disrupting the boring US e-commerce market more than anyone else, said Juozas Kaziukenas, founder of e-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse. The Washington Post. Shein has become one of the most popular and visible clothing brands in the world, reaching $100 billion in sales in 2022 and attractive to consumers through low prices and influencer marketing. Shein, however, was critical to sell products made in workshops with dangerous working conditions, some of which worked 17-hour days and were paid at the dock if the garments had errors. Like many fast fashion retailers, Shein has also faced criticism for its environmental impact; It is promised reduce supply chain emissions by 25% by 2030. quality Sheins clothes are notoriously poor (and can potentially contain dangerous chemicals, such as lead), although consumers buying their clothes are likely looking to follow trends instead of buying durable, long-lasting clothes. The company has also been repeatedly criticized for allegedly to copy clothing designs created by independent artists and small businesses.
Further reading
The online shopping newbie has quietly become the number one app in the US (CNN)
How retail app Temu lures US shoppers with mind-blowing prices (Wired)
The truth about Temu, America’s most downloaded new app (TIME)
