It’s officialSingle women are killing in property and single men are lagging behindThis real estate expert explains why
It may seem like a scene straight out of The Handmaid’s Tale, but the truth is that single women weren’t able to apply for mortgages until the 1970s. To make matters worse, it took almost ten years to be exact for the Supreme Court to rule that unranked wives are legally subordinate to their husbands in terms of ownership and control.
But oh, how the tide has turned.
By a new report per LendingTree, single women who live alone are more likely to own a home than single men in 48 of 50 states. The online lending platform analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that while women earn 83.1 cents for every dollar earned by a man, women make up a larger share of homeowners nationwide. , owning 2.46 million more homes than single men.
Single women own about 10.76 million homes, while single men own about 8.12 million. It’s an amazing feat and real estate experts like Advertisement take note.
“I’m not at all surprised by the data,” Kalango said. She works as a realtor for DC-based Keller Williams Capital Properties and Coalition Properties Group and said she frequently works with single women who don’t see their relationship as a barrier to home ownership. In fact, it’s a non-factor.
“When I think of the clients I support, they never really mention the fact that they come into the process with just one income,” Kalango told ESSENCE. She continued: “Honestly, I think it’s because women recognize what a great financial investment this is and understand the value it adds to their portfolio. So they’re not waiting for that traditional family unit or that marriage to progress. And it’s clear they’re willing to work hard and make the necessary sacrifices to get there, with or without a partner.
While it is clear that many women are confidently embarking on home ownership, some may still need encouragement. Kalango offered some key tips to consider when starting the journey.
Consider using the services of real estate professionals.
“I say this to do so for peace of mind and also for contextual reference, as it can be difficult to experience this momentous life event without female representation or to speak to women throughout your journey. So I would say definitely consider women.
Look for a real estate professional with a proven track record of strong vendor relationships.
“I offer this advice because with women, even outside of home ownership, you’ve probably heard the running joke ‘a woman is going to do an oil change and then they tell her she needs that it’s done this time, and it’s going to cost $10,000. ‘We see the same thing in real estate where we have women who own property on their own and are afraid of receiving unfair prices. So my advice would be to look for a real estate professional who has strong relationships with vendors because he can put them in touch with great vendors who have been vetted and help them fight that and not have that worry or concern as they are in the stick of their home buying process.
To do this, she advises taking a look at the real estate agent’s social media presence, reviewing testimonials from past clients, and even asking about their professional reputation.
Gain an in-depth understanding of your budget and overall financial outlook.
“This move will prevent you from entering a home poverty situation, in which a buyer uses most of their income for their mortgage and home-related expenses. As a solo homebuyer on a single income, you don’t want to bite off more than you can chew and stretch too far.
Kalango advises consulting a mortgage lender to start the home buying process “because that mortgage specialist can pull your credit report which will be the most accurate description of where your score stands.”
Go for it.
“The best time to buy real estate is now. So even if your marital status changes, the houses will likely appreciate over time no matter what. So if you decide to team up, great, you’ll still have a sizable trump on your hand. And for those interested in home ownership, I wouldn’t recommend waiting for a partner or waiting For a partner to achieve a personal goal. Bet on yourself. You will never regret this decision.
