Emily Atef will direct a series about a family’s French fashion empire

Emily Atef, who is presenting her latest film “Un jour, on se dira tout”, in competition at the Berlin Film Festival, has just moved to Paris to direct “La Maison”, a series featuring a fictional French luxury house . fashion empire.

While discussing “One Day We Will Tell Each Other Everything” ahead of its world premiere, Atef said Variety that “The House” will be filled with plenty of drama and tragicomedy. “It’s very Shakespearean. There is so much beauty and luxury with old mansions in Brittany, Parisian “hôtels Particuliers”, and then behind all that there is so much human poverty, and you see them tearing each other apart for power”. said Atef, who will direct the pilot and three other episodes.

The series was created and written by Jose Caltagirone (“Les Combattantes”) and Valentine Milville (“Le Bureau”), and will feature a cast of high profile French ensembles, including Lambert Wilson (“Benedetta”), Carole Bouquet (“En Thérapie”), Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”), Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”) and Antoine Reinhard (“BMP Beats Per Minutes”).

“It’s hard to compare anything with ‘Succession’, but you could say it’s a bit like a French ‘Succession’ that takes place in the fashion world,” revealed Atef, who did several television forays throughout his career, most recently with “Jackpot”. and episodes of “Killing Eve”. She also compared ‘La Maison’ to ‘The Crown’, because the French fashion clan ‘lives as if they were in a monarchy’ and are very ‘lonely’ and ‘unkind’ to outsiders.

“The House” is produced by Alex Berger at Oliarchs Prods., whose credits include “The Bureau” (currently being turned into “The Department” with George Clooney attached to star). Atef said the series was commissioned by Apple TV+. The streamer will soon launch “Liaison,” a Franco-British spy thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, and they’re also preparing Todd A. Kessler’s “Dior and I,” an English-language series about Coco Chanel and Christian’s relationship. Dior. , with Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn.

Atef, social and feminist filmmaker, has already worked in French. She was in Cannes last year with “More Than Ever”, with Vicky Krieps and the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel. In “One day we will tell each other everything”, she goes further than she has ever gone to break the deeply rooted taboos on female sexuality.

Based on Daniela Krien’s novel, the film is set in the summer of 1990, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in the countryside of the former East Germany. Marlene Burow plays Maria, who is about to turn 19 and lives with her boyfriend on her parents’ farm. She engages in a passionate and lustful affair with Henner (Felix Kramer), a reclusive neighbor who is twice her age.

“Making this movie would have been like suicide if I was a man. I would have been lynched,” said Atef Variety before the world premiere of the film in competition in Berlin. And yet, she says her film is “unassailable”, mainly because she is a “very vocal feminist” who has “fought for years for women behind and in front of the camera”. Indeed, all of her films were led by fierce female protagonists and examined different layers of femininity. Her previous film, “More Than Ever,” for example, depicts a woman who faces a terminal illness and takes her life into her own hands. And in “Three Days in Quiberon”, she portrayed actor Romy Schneider as a real woman rather than just a myth.

Atef said “one day we’ll tell each other everything” could be achieved through the birth of the #MeToo movement, which she called “revolutionary”.

“(#MeToo) gives us more possibilities because ultimately there’s a light that we haven’t been allowed to say our views. And I mean, all female perspectives, even female perspectives that are not politically correct in the global context,” she said.