Fashion
Emily Atef will direct a series about a family’s French fashion empire
Emily Atef, who is presenting her latest film “Un jour, on se dira tout”, in competition at the Berlin Film Festival, has just moved to Paris to direct “La Maison”, a series featuring a fictional French luxury house . fashion empire.
While discussing “One Day We Will Tell Each Other Everything” ahead of its world premiere, Atef said Variety that “The House” will be filled with plenty of drama and tragicomedy. “It’s very Shakespearean. There is so much beauty and luxury with old mansions in Brittany, Parisian “hôtels Particuliers”, and then behind all that there is so much human poverty, and you see them tearing each other apart for power”. said Atef, who will direct the pilot and three other episodes.
The series was created and written by Jose Caltagirone (“Les Combattantes”) and Valentine Milville (“Le Bureau”), and will feature a cast of high profile French ensembles, including Lambert Wilson (“Benedetta”), Carole Bouquet (“En Thérapie”), Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”), Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps (“Stranger by the Lake”) and Antoine Reinhard (“BMP Beats Per Minutes”).
“It’s hard to compare anything with ‘Succession’, but you could say it’s a bit like a French ‘Succession’ that takes place in the fashion world,” revealed Atef, who did several television forays throughout his career, most recently with “Jackpot”. and episodes of “Killing Eve”. She also compared ‘La Maison’ to ‘The Crown’, because the French fashion clan ‘lives as if they were in a monarchy’ and are very ‘lonely’ and ‘unkind’ to outsiders.
“The House” is produced by Alex Berger at Oliarchs Prods., whose credits include “The Bureau” (currently being turned into “The Department” with George Clooney attached to star). Atef said the series was commissioned by Apple TV+. The streamer will soon launch “Liaison,” a Franco-British spy thriller starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, and they’re also preparing Todd A. Kessler’s “Dior and I,” an English-language series about Coco Chanel and Christian’s relationship. Dior. , with Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn.
Atef, social and feminist filmmaker, has already worked in French. She was in Cannes last year with “More Than Ever”, with Vicky Krieps and the late French actor Gaspard Ulliel. In “One day we will tell each other everything”, she goes further than she has ever gone to break the deeply rooted taboos on female sexuality.
Based on Daniela Krien’s novel, the film is set in the summer of 1990, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in the countryside of the former East Germany. Marlene Burow plays Maria, who is about to turn 19 and lives with her boyfriend on her parents’ farm. She engages in a passionate and lustful affair with Henner (Felix Kramer), a reclusive neighbor who is twice her age.
“Making this movie would have been like suicide if I was a man. I would have been lynched,” said Atef Variety before the world premiere of the film in competition in Berlin. And yet, she says her film is “unassailable”, mainly because she is a “very vocal feminist” who has “fought for years for women behind and in front of the camera”. Indeed, all of her films were led by fierce female protagonists and examined different layers of femininity. Her previous film, “More Than Ever,” for example, depicts a woman who faces a terminal illness and takes her life into her own hands. And in “Three Days in Quiberon”, she portrayed actor Romy Schneider as a real woman rather than just a myth.
Atef said “one day we’ll tell each other everything” could be achieved through the birth of the #MeToo movement, which she called “revolutionary”.
“(#MeToo) gives us more possibilities because ultimately there’s a light that we haven’t been allowed to say our views. And I mean, all female perspectives, even female perspectives that are not politically correct in the global context,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/global/emily-atef-berlin-1235526573/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’
- Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live
- 10 Bollywood villains who eclipsed the heroes
- North Korea fires missile ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military drillsExBulletin
- Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari under pressure to be Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter: ‘It comes with…’
- Women’s tennis fights hard, but falls short at No. 18 in San Diego
- Ajay Devgn to Ranveer Singh