Kayla Lemieux Gives Up Her Z Size Tits Outside The Classroom
A Canadian teacher who made international headlines for wearing gigantic breast prostheses rarely wears them outside of school, raising the question of whether the vulgar costume is just an act.
As parents raged over transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux being allowed to wear Z-cup prosthetics in front of students, the store teacher was spotted ditching controversial after-work fetish fashion and go out in public dressed as a man.
“He very rarely wears breast prostheses,” a resident of the Lemieux apartment complex told the Post.
“He puts the breasts on to teach, once in a while when he’s walking around or when the cops visit him.”
Uniformed and plainclothes police regularly carry out wellness checks at Lemieux’s apartment after receiving death threats, according to a police source.
The teacher who went by the name Kerry a few years ago left Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario this week with gigantic breasts, a blonde wig and glasses, but it didn’t take long for the clothes caricatures stand out.
After shopping at a department store and a pet supply store dressed as a woman, Lemieux went home to change and emerged dressed as a man 30 minutes later.
Lemieux then spent the afternoon out in public wearing men’s sweatpants, sneakers, a gray t-shirt and a navy quilted vest with no boobs, makeup, glasses or wig.
According to Lemieux’s neighbor, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash, the transgender teacher was first seen ‘parading’ gigantic breast prostheses as she walked along a busy road from their neighborhood last May.
“I was driving by. You can see breasts from so far away when you’re driving,” he said.
“He put on the whole outfit and just walked the Guelph line with no bags, just walking.
“Everyone is slowing down because you can’t believe what they’re seeing.”
The neighbor has since seen Lemieux leave the apartment complex dressed as a man more often than a woman.
Photos and videos of Lemieux sparked serious complaints from parents that someone with such an extravagant look was unfit to teach their children and was distracting them from learning.
The attention he brought to the school was also unwelcome, leading to bomb threats and a heavy police presence on campus.
Celina Close, a rabid mother from Oakville, told the Post: I was shocked to learn [Lemieux] appears in public as a man.
“The school has been adamant in telling parents that this is a teacher in transition who needs to speak out as a woman.
“Lemieux’s appearance at school is unprofessional, offensive and has caused chaos in the school environment.
“I have a problem with Lemieux choosing to dress as a man because the way he appears at school has become very disruptive for the school.
“Why does Lemieux choose to appear the way he does at school when he dresses as a man in his spare time?”
The woke Halton District School Board came to terms with Lemieux’s identity and stood up for teachers’ rights.
The Toronto Sun reported that board chair Margo Shuttleworth said protecting the “gender rights” of employees is “the position taken by the school board and it supports the teacher.”
Parents also claimed that when Lemieux was working as a substitute teacher at another local school after sustaining a foot injury, students were threatened with suspension for taking photos or videos of the teacher wearing prosthetics and makeup. .
Attempts by The Post to speak with Lemieux were unsuccessful. It is unclear whether they have taken any legal steps to identify themselves as female.
The changes in Lemieux’s appearance were profound, Facebook Picture from five years ago, show it with a full beard. Other photos show him posing in muscle cars and indicate that he owned a rare DMC DeLorean car.
It is not transphobic to demand that Lemieux drop certain cup sizes before teaching impressionable children, according to transgender woman Julia Malott’s brief at a special Halton District School Board hearing on Wednesday, held to debate the advisability of imposing a dress code on teachers. .
“The adults in our schools are role models for our children, and I expect staff to exhibit professionalism and decorum at least as strict as those we hold our students to,” Malott said at the meeting. of the school board.
“As long as the dress code does not explicitly require an individual to present themselves in accordance with birth sex, there should be no issue of gender expression arising from standards of professionalism.”
The Post obtained a section of Malott’s submission that was censored by the school board, which suggested that Lemieux’s Z-cup breasts are worn more often by impersonators and sex workers than transitioners.
Malott wore her own set of size 34B silicone breasts for six months early in her transition while waiting for hormone supplements to kick in.
“There are also breast forms that exaggerate natural proportions and are used by the drag industry and sex workers,” reads the censored section of the submission.
“The distinction between these very different products is quite clear and a well-drafted professionalism policy should have no difficulty distinguishing between the two.”
The Halton District School Board did not immediately return the Post’s request for comment.
