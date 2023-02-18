Watch Indigenous designer Dante Biss-Grayson (Osage) explain why appreciation rather than appropriation in fashion is necessary: ​​My culture is not your costume.

Video transcript

DANTE BISS-GRAYSON: We need more Indigenous fashion designers, period. There aren’t many in the fashion industry. So it’s very important, so that other communities and cultures understand that we are still here and that we can also succeed in these spaces.

Hello, my name is Dante Biss-Grayson. I’m from the Osage Nation. My Osage name is [? Ouasayaca, ?] meaning the first son of the Eagle Clan. I’m also a fashion designer, founder of the Sky-Eagle collection, which will debut at New York Fashion Week in 2023. The Sky-Eagle collection launched in late 2019.

Only in a few years, the mark. We feel like we’ve seen them, like level up, level up, level up. The main theme of my collection is empowerment, and to me that means the new warriors, men, women, whoever, walking in the modern world who still want to hold on to their tradition, their culture, and as way to feel empowered lead.

The designs, details are based on Osage Ribbon work and my tribe, Osage Nation. So I kind of took that idea, the concept of the linear structure of lines. I really made it modern and enlarged it, simplified it, then applied it to my new canvas, which is fashion. And these are the details of the pattern.

So it’s all these different models that are native, but they’re also…everything is designed for everyone to enjoy. There is a great movement to clarify the difference between appropriation and appreciation. Native inspired, there is so much there. It’s very cliché, and even on the catwalks and all that. And it says, OK, my culture is not your suit. My culture isn’t your fashion statements and all that, but it’s important to know that brands, like me, and design houses, like us, are coming in and up and down.

The story continues

OK, we can design it, but we can also do it in a spirit of good taste, respect, a little couture, a little ready to wear, a whole mix, and different areas too. As if we could be a high-end gala. We can be sportswear. We can be all these different things. That’s another component of this whole movement and pushing my brand into these spaces is to educate and be like, look, you know, I’m a native designer. I grew up doing my ceremonies, and now I’m sharing the difference with you.

I educate you throughout this journey. So in my journey and how I got here, a lot of the native culture eventually became Elder, being able to give back and also educate the younger generations. So my advice to any new designer or young designer, whatever it is, native designer who wants to get into this space and into these spaces is, one, never give up and be, like, laser focused, just do your vision, be you. And the other is to not wait to be discovered. You have to get to work every day.

So the outcome of this show in New York for Sky-Eagle Collection is very simple. It’s just a very simple message that a veteran Native American-owned fashion house team can compete for the biggest fashion houses. It’s a simple message that kind of broadcasts that we’re still here, and we’re definitely dealing with it, you know?

[MUSIC PLAYING]