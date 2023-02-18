Fashion
We need more Indigenous fashion designers, period.
Watch Indigenous designer Dante Biss-Grayson (Osage) explain why appreciation rather than appropriation in fashion is necessary: My culture is not your costume.
Video transcript
DANTE BISS-GRAYSON: We need more Indigenous fashion designers, period. There aren’t many in the fashion industry. So it’s very important, so that other communities and cultures understand that we are still here and that we can also succeed in these spaces.
Hello, my name is Dante Biss-Grayson. I’m from the Osage Nation. My Osage name is [? Ouasayaca, ?] meaning the first son of the Eagle Clan. I’m also a fashion designer, founder of the Sky-Eagle collection, which will debut at New York Fashion Week in 2023. The Sky-Eagle collection launched in late 2019.
Only in a few years, the mark. We feel like we’ve seen them, like level up, level up, level up. The main theme of my collection is empowerment, and to me that means the new warriors, men, women, whoever, walking in the modern world who still want to hold on to their tradition, their culture, and as way to feel empowered lead.
The designs, details are based on Osage Ribbon work and my tribe, Osage Nation. So I kind of took that idea, the concept of the linear structure of lines. I really made it modern and enlarged it, simplified it, then applied it to my new canvas, which is fashion. And these are the details of the pattern.
So it’s all these different models that are native, but they’re also…everything is designed for everyone to enjoy. There is a great movement to clarify the difference between appropriation and appreciation. Native inspired, there is so much there. It’s very cliché, and even on the catwalks and all that. And it says, OK, my culture is not your suit. My culture isn’t your fashion statements and all that, but it’s important to know that brands, like me, and design houses, like us, are coming in and up and down.
OK, we can design it, but we can also do it in a spirit of good taste, respect, a little couture, a little ready to wear, a whole mix, and different areas too. As if we could be a high-end gala. We can be sportswear. We can be all these different things. That’s another component of this whole movement and pushing my brand into these spaces is to educate and be like, look, you know, I’m a native designer. I grew up doing my ceremonies, and now I’m sharing the difference with you.
I educate you throughout this journey. So in my journey and how I got here, a lot of the native culture eventually became Elder, being able to give back and also educate the younger generations. So my advice to any new designer or young designer, whatever it is, native designer who wants to get into this space and into these spaces is, one, never give up and be, like, laser focused, just do your vision, be you. And the other is to not wait to be discovered. You have to get to work every day.
So the outcome of this show in New York for Sky-Eagle Collection is very simple. It’s just a very simple message that a veteran Native American-owned fashion house team can compete for the biggest fashion houses. It’s a simple message that kind of broadcasts that we’re still here, and we’re definitely dealing with it, you know?
[MUSIC PLAYING]
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/sky-eagle-collection-makes-york-223717837.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When a Hollywood actor tried to kiss the hand of a Bollywood actress, she jerked off and said: I’m Indian…
- Dhanush’s Bollywood co-star marries political activist! – Viral Photos and Videos – Tamil News
- Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket
- Can technology make horse riding more accessible? – BBC News
- Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’
- WorldPride Sydney 2023: Secret around the Sunderella show
- Shatrughan Sinha Slams Netizens Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Movies, ‘Troll Army Is Sitting There Purposely To Speak Against You’
- Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live
- 10 Bollywood villains who eclipsed the heroes
- North Korea fires missile ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military drillsExBulletin
- Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari under pressure to be Shweta Tiwaris’ daughter: ‘It comes with…’
- Women’s tennis fights hard, but falls short at No. 18 in San Diego