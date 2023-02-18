The clothes every man should have in his wardrobe





No man’s wardrobe can be considered complete. It is always in a state of flux and will change with the seasons and with annual menswear trends. Of course, there are no rules specific to men’s fashion, but it is generally considered that all men should have at least a good suit and a good pair of sneakers. But what other clothes should all men have in their wardrobe? Every man should have these basic items in his wardrobe not only to create on-trend looks, but also to have a complete set ready to go in a snap. A decent watch There’s something about having a decent watch, something that works just as well as a fashion statement as it does as a timekeeping device. While the rise of smartwatches such as the Fitbit and Apple Watch has certainly taken off in recent years, there’s no substitute for a classic watch from a classic brand. Maybe treat yourself to a second-hand Rolex watch and base the rest of your wardrobe around it. A good white shirt A clean, crisp white shirt with a button-down collar made from a sturdy, comfortable fabric is something you can wear in almost any situation. Pair it with a tie and a slim fit suit and you’ve got a classic work outfit, or wear it loose with jeans or shorts and you’ve got the perfect outfit for a summer day at the beach. A pair of chinos While you’re relaxing at home, there’s nothing wrong with chill out in your jogging bottoms. But for everyday wear, a good pair of chinos falls right between the formal nature of dress pants and the informal nature of jeans. Ideal for the office. As for the pants, they are not much more flexible than the chinos. You can wear them to the office, to the pub or to the park and you will always be comfortable. sturdy jeans Well-cut jeans should be as comfortable as pajamas. When worn with a classic Oxford shirt and a pair of Converse trainers, you might have the archetypal British man in your twenties or thirties, but the best jeans can be worn with just about anything. Some might think it’s wise to own dozens of pairs of average jeans that will probably fall apart in a year (usually at the crotch). But we say three or four good pairs of jeans should be enough. A stylish pair of sunglasses A very good pair of sunglasses could potentially last you a lifetime. Look for a brand that suits your personality and face shape, and invest in custom lenses if you wear glasses. Spend some time picking out a pair that really looks like you and hopefully it will become the cornerstone of your look.

