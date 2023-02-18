Nicola Coughlan Rebels ‘Bridgerton’ in PVC Christopher Kane Dress





The Newport Beach Film Festival UK honors took place on February 16, giving us some great fashion moments. And it was Bridgertons Nicola Coughlan who stole the show as she stepped onto the red carpet in a black PVC gown by Christopher Kane. It was a look that really caught eyes and turned heads. The bodycon dress accentuated Coughlans curves and nipped waist, while its floor-length cut added drama and also elongated the 36-year-old cast’s petite frame. The outfit was paired with a pair of black open-toe platform heels. Kanes’ design also included chiffon arranged around the shoulders and neckline. We love how this flair with different textures softens the whole outfit. The full PVC can very easily veer into BDSM territory, but the chiffon detailing on the dress gave Coughlans a touch of sophistication. Her Catwoman glamor gift goes to prom. Coughlan, who rose to fame in Derry Girls and stars as Penelope Featherington, dressed as Lady Whistledown, in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, stuck with her monochromatic color palette while accessorizing. She kept it simple and elegant with a pair of shimmering hoop earrings, a pearl helical earring and a white gold and diamond ring from TASAKI Jewellery. This Japanese jewelry house is famous for its pearl and diamond work. The actor also proudly showed off his red carpet look on Instagram, with a post captioned: CHRISTOPHER KANE PVC PERFECTION. Thank you for making me this latex masterpiece. Coughlan should play in Bridgerton Season 3 in a greater capacity than before, as the focus will be on the budding flirtation between Penelope and her pal, Colin Bridgerton. It’s a romance between friends and lovers that has been on the horizon since the show debuted in 2020. Get the best of the hustle / UK Sign up for Bustle UK’s bi-weekly newsletter, featuring the latest must-see TV shows, moving personal stories and expert advice on the hottest viral buys. Subscribe to our newsletter >

