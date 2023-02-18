Eva Marcille explains how fashion played a major role in the formation of Madame DeVille in the BET series All The Queens Men! | News





Eva Marcille uses clothing as a form of expression! The multi-hyphenated star recently opened up about her love for fashion and style in the upcoming Black + Iconic: Gods of Style documentary on BET. The two-hour fashion film features original interviews with legendary black models, fashion designers and style icons to explore the countless ways black people have broken down barriers over the years. During our interview with Eva, we were impressed to learn that the All the Queen’s Men star uses fashion to reflect her mood. Some days I feel ultra-feminine, so I can wear very soft textures. Sometimes I can feel a bit rugged, so I wear a Gucci jumpsuit, she explained. It all depends on how I feel. She added: “A sense of color always tells you how someone is feeling, a yellow means something, someone who wears black everyday, it means something. The actress says she is inspired by fashion Erykah Badu And Janet Jackson. She is also a fan of her thoughtful looks All the Queen’s Men character Marilyn “Madame” DeVille. According to Eva, costume designer and clothing stylist Raiyonda Vereen is the mastermind behind the iconic style moments we often see on Madam. [Raiyonda] didn’t just dress me, she gave me character. Everything I wear has an essence. It’s for a reason, Eva revealed. I can tell from a coat hanger whether something is working or not because there is a structure to who Madame is. Raiyonda defined it, she created it, and she continues to elevate it with each season. FOR YOUR INFORMATION: Black + Iconic: Gods of Style premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her, BET+, and VH1. RELATED | Black + Iconic – Hip-Hop Legends – Queen Latifah RELATED | Dess Dior explains why she thinks fashion and style played a big part in her success!

