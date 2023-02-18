Eagles fall to Duhawks aces, block in marathon game





Next game: University of Viterbo 02/20/2023 | 7:00 p.m. Feb. 20 (Monday) / 7:00 p.m. University of Viterbo DUBUQUE, IOWA The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team continued their 2023 non-conference slate on Friday night. They played the Loras Duhawks. The Eagles (3-9) fell in a hard-fought 3-2 (25-10, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11) affair to the Duhawks (7-1) after a tough opener together. HOW DID IT HAPPEN – The Duhawks took a decisive 14-3 lead in the first set with Eagle’s only three points coming from their own mistakes and never looked back. – Edgewood College’s offense rallied at second frame, building a 7-3 advantage early on. Loras responded at 5-1 to level the set up 14-14. The Eagles took a lead in the next few points through Duhawks errors before putting up a dominant 6-1 finish to tie the game at 1-1. – Loras looked like he could run away with the third set as they started at 11-4. Edgewood College’s best chance in the set came late as their offense set up a 6-4 inch stretch from a 20-17 margin, but an Eagles error followed by a Duhawks ace put Edgewood College too far behind to catch up. – The two teams faced off as the Eagles looked to extend the game to a fifth set. Errors and offense in equal measure helped Edgewood College on a 7-2 run to hold a 12-9 lead. The three-pointer proved particularly stubborn as the Eagles did enough in attack to take advantage of Duhawks’ mistakes to put themselves in position for a 5-1 rally towards the end of the set which proved to be a knockout blow for equalize the marathon set. at 2-2. – Edgewood College continued their momentum in the fifth frame, six points on offense, going into a solid 7-3. Loras recovered with a 5-1 rally to tie at 8-8. The two rebounded tied at 10 points apiece, but the Duhawks had the last laugh with another 5-1 run to close the marathon set. – Ryder Hill-Zastrow had a solid performance with 11 kills for the Eagles. Wlll Gehrke continued his strong start as an Eagle with 32 assists, while Dylan Griffith anchored the defense with 16 digs. Gavin Patterson And Jake Chapman both had strong performances, with Patterson posting nine kills and two aces while Chapman tallied eight kills and three blocks. – Dorian Fiorenza was a force in the tight game for Loras, posting 15 kills and four aces while adding eight digs, all team highs. – The Duhawks offense was more effective than the Eagles, with a .307 hit percentage to Edgewood College’s .188. Aces and blocks were big factors, with Loras having 13-7 and 10-5 leads in the respective categories. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX – The 50 team digs was good for fourth place in a single game for the Eagles, while the 41 assists are tied for fourth on the singles list. Hill-Zastrow’s 11 kills were a season and career high. – The Duhawks are now 4-0 in the series dating back to 2021. FOLLOWING Edgewood College returns home for the first of four straight games at the Todd Wehr Edgedome on Monday night. They host the Viterbo V-Hawks for a first serve at 7:00 p.m. The V-Hawks won the first game between the two avian teams.

