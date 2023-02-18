What you missed at New York Fashion Week 2023





Here it is, guys. New York Fashion Week, the era when fashion aficionados from all over the world congregate to attend pretty, iconic runway shows and showcase their own fabulous looks (hello, street style!) has ended as quickly as she had started. As in every season, there are many events! Facilities ! Evenings! (Ohhow we like to party.) And SO little time to catch them all, either IRL or on your FYP. I mean, you can’t be everywhere at once… can you? Fashion news travels really fast and we thought it totally necessary (and fun!) to catch up on things with you. So yes, if you weren’t at the shows, we take you with us or at least give you a little peek. From our front-row-seated favorites to pretty wild catwalk shows (you’ll see what we mean when you scroll), we’re bringing you the ten things you might have missed during Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW. 1. Our cover stars Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan sat next to each other at Christian Siriano. Nina Westervelt//Getty Images Christian Siriano kicked off NYFW with a super luxurious show inspired by Audrey Hepburn. It was a high profile event, obviously, but we couldn’t take our eyes off our fabulous cover stars sitting next to each other in the front row. More from Cosmopolitan play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play 2. The track went wild at Collina Strada. albert bear//Getty Images In case you’re not familiar with this brand and its epic catwalk moments, each year is more outrageous than the next. This season’s show was literally a zoo. If you think that picture is something, just click the link for a video of the real vibrations! 3. Lil Nas X and Ice Spice were front row at Coach.

Lexie Moreland//Getty Images Dressed in monochromatic red, the “Call Me By Your Name” star sat next to the “Munch” rapper (how cute is that varsity dress?). The atmosphere at Coach was impeccable. Think: leather, trench coats and bags on bags on bags. 4. Kimora Lee Simmons showed major love to her daughter, Aoki, in Sergio Hudson. Life in the Fab Lane fans rise! This isn’t Aokis’ first show, but it was so nice to see that mother-daughter moment on full-loop. 5. Kate Spade New York turned 30! And what better than a party to celebrate? As usual, Kate Spade’s presentation was an explosion of color, full of fun and whimsy. Plus, the Sam Icon (aka the bag that started it all) got a facelift. Needless to say, we’re obsessed. 6. Jonathan Simkhai is now Simkhai (hello, rebranding). Theo Wargo//Getty Images So what’s different? The name! The logo! In addition, it goes more “lifestyle”. The designer changed his name so that Simkhai rolls easily and appeals to an international audience. Emily Ratajowski took part in the first official renamed show and looked absolutely stunning. 7. Rodarte had the most dreamy designs. Fernanda Calfat//Getty Images The whole show was absolutely stunning and the designs were so luxurious and sparkly. There were all the girls saying, “Take. My. Coins.” 8. The white lotus the cast came and went. Arthur Holmes//Getty Images The stars of the hit HBO show got the mission. Meghann Fahy, aka Daphne, killed with this embellished Proenza Schouler ensemble. And Jon Gries, aka everyone’s least favorite character, Greg, made his big catwalk debut at Eckhaus Latta. Nina Westervelt//Getty Images 9. Julia Fox served the drama by walking the trail of Luis de Javier. She wore a patchwork denim dress with very casual horn embellishments. Plus, Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, did the show! 10. Fashion icon Chloe Sevigny opened Proenza Schouler. Getty Images She wore a fitted blazer with a white button down, a long leather skirt and killer soft boots. But even cooler, his voice was the soundtrack to the show. fashion editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien is the fashion editor of Cosmopolitan, writing heavy, witty stories that go so far as to gush over Zendaya to convince you of everything you need in your closet! She started her journey in the industry with a fashion and faith blog and an internship at Elle.com almost 10 years ago. Since then, she has also served as a style editor at Haitian weather. The queen of the Haitian-American pageant is a graduate of the master’s degree from Syracuse and the author of two poundsincluding: Claim your crown. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter: @iamtarahlynn. Main Props Editor Andrea Zendejas is accessories editor at Cosmopolitan, where she has been working for more than 5 years. Andrea takes care of fine and costume jewelry, shoes and bags for all covers and fashion items, in addition to overseeing the coverage of book purchase pages. She also styles beauty stories and various fashion stories for digital. Andrea previously worked at CR Fashion Book, SELF Magazine and Womens Health and contributed to digital sites Harper’s Bazaar And Marie Claire. Follow her on Instagram. Cosmopolitan Cosmopolitan Lettermark Logo Associate Fashion Editor Danielle is Associate Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers the US and UK ready-to-wear markets and handles fashion for all fashion coverage and stories in book and online. When she’s not working in print, she covers all the latest fashion trends and digital news. Danielle started out as a fashion intern for Cosmopolitan in 2016 and has been part of the magazine ever since. Follow her journey in the fashion industry on instagram.

