Silver wedding dress salvaged from a shipwreck in the 17th century

In 1660, a ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off Texel, the largest island in the North Sea.

Nearly four centuries later, little remains of unidentified wood Dutch merchant ship. But as the silt and sand covering the wreckage blew away, broken chests began to appear in 2010. Four years later, divers recovered the chests and brought them to the surface.

Inside were remarkable objects never seen before, according to researchers from the Kaap Skil Museum in the Netherlands, where the exclusive collection of objects is on display.

The coffers were full of clothing, textiles, silverware, leather bindings and other possessions that probably belonged to people of the highest social classes centuries ago.

Some of the most amazing items include two sumptuous dresses practically intact a silk dress and another interwoven with silver coins which was probably a wedding dress. Few 17th century textiles or clothing remain preserved today, and it is even rarer to find them in shipwrecks because the fabric decays so quickly.

When I first saw the clothes, I must say I found them very moving, said Emmy de Groot, a textile conservator and consultant who has studied the dresses, in a video shared by the museum. Clothes are such a personal thing. And you’re holding something in your hands that’s been worn on someone’s body. How close can you get to a person from the 17th century?

The silver dress, revealed in November 2022, joined an exhibit of salvaged items from what is now called THE Palmwood Wreck at Kaap Skil Museum.

The two dresses, both made of expensive silk, were found together in the same trunk.

The first one The silk dress, originally revealed in 2016, looks like something that could be worn in a period drama rather than something that has been lying on the seabed for nearly four centuries.

Made in silk satin damask, the garment has a woven floral pattern. The dress features a bodice, ruffled sleeves, and a full pleated skirt that opens in the front, which is similar to Western European fashion between 1620 and 1630.

To complete the look, the dress would have had petticoats, sleeves likely adorned with silk tassels and silver or gold buttons, and a high linen or lace collar, along with other embellishments.

The coat includes cream, red, and brown colors, but researchers believe it started out as a single color. Over time, the original dyes dissolved, while stains from other clothes in the same trunk left their mark. Despite its intricate design and expensive fabric, the dress was likely intended for everyday wear.

The silver wedding dress, meanwhile, was made for a special occasion and was found in separate pieces, including a bodice and a skirt. The dress features braided patterns embroidered with silver thread that look like knotted hearts, as well as real silver discs sewn onto the dress.

The silver would have made the dress look formal, light and sparkling, restorer Alec Ewing said.

It must have been one of the most extraordinary dresses that a lady of the highest social classes in Western Europe would have worn in her life. Silver fades and deteriorates relatively quickly in saline environments but traces and patterns of the original decorations are still visible.

The robe looks brown now, but it probably started out as white, cream, or yellow silk.

It’s amazing what we’ve discovered here, it’s one of the most unique historical discoveries of all time, said Maarten van Bommel, exhibition researcher and professor of conservation science at the University of ‘Amsterdam, in a press release. There are maybe only two such dresses in the whole world. And they’re both here on Texel.

The dresses were rinsed to remove excess salt, but very little conservation work was required for either garment. To protect the dresses, which are on display at the museum, they were stored in special cases filled with pressurized nitrogen, which removes all oxygen to prevent deterioration, Ewing said.

With this solution, we hope to be able to display the dress and other treasures for years without damage, he said.

In the same chest as the dresses were knitted silk stockings, a dress, a red bodice, and a woman’s toiletry. Researchers were intrigued that none of the clothes are the same size, so it’s possible the items belonged to a family that was traveling together, Ewing said.

The ship may have transported the objects of a wealthy family to another country, said Arent Vos, the museum’s senior archaeologist.

The velvet robe, which may have been a kaftan, includes a jacket and a short skirt, but the torn edges suggest the two pieces were once connected. The dress may come from the Ottoman Empire or from Eastern Europe. The bright red dye, derived from insects, was one of the most exclusive dyes of the 17th century, according to museum researchers.

The red brocade bodice, which remains preserved in excellent detail, would have been worn with sleeves over a skirt. Eyelets show where the bodice was once laced, and there are indentations of whalebone stiffeners that were used for shaping.

A delicate vanity set includes a silk-covered brush, the remnants of a pincushion, a comb and a two-door table mirror covered in embellished silk velvet.

Adjacent chests included 32 gilt leather book bindings, one bearing a seal of the coat of arms of the Scottish-English royal Stuarts family. The covers represent the remains of an expensive library, with bindings of books from England, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland made in the 16th and 17th centuries.

A silver cup, broken into three pieces, was also recovered from the wreckage site. The cup is similar in style to goblets made at the end of the 16th century in Nuremberg, Germany, where many silver objects were produced. The lid of the cups depicts Mars, the Roman god of war.

The divers also recovered an ebony cross-staff, or instrument used for navigation and latitude on Dutch ships. The pieces bear the initials of its craftsman, HI, as well as the year 1626.

Hundreds of age-old shipwrecks lie along the east coast of Texels, which is part of the Netherlands. The area, once known as the Texel Roads, was a central hub for ships to anchor that sailed European trade routes.

Over a hundred ships could be anchored on the Causeways at any time during the 17th and 18th centuries. While the coast offered some protection from the elements, it could not shelter ships from powerful storms that would free ships from their anchors and crush them together, or pin them to sandbanks.

The catastrophic storms sank between 500 and 1,000 ships before trade routes stopped using Texel’s routes in the second half of the 18th century. About 40 shipwrecks have been located since the 1970s, but for most of them, few remain.

Many ships have disintegrated over time, but wrecks immediately covered in mud and sediment have had a slower rate of decay.

Divers first located the Palmwood wreck in 2010 on the Burgzand, a part of the Wadden Sea east of Texel. As the sand continued to move away from the wreck, it became sufficiently exposed in the summer of 2014 for divers to recover artifacts from the wreck.

High-quality hardwood logs made from palm wood were found on the top layer of the wreckage, likely representing the ship’s original deck, hence the name the researchers gave the ship because it is unlikely that they will ever discover his identity.

No ship name, definitely attaching an owner’s name to Palmwood items will be difficult, Ewing said. But the luxury goods tell their own story, revealing more about life for the upper echelons of society in the 1600s.

And there are more stories waiting to be told.

The waters around Texel are littered with wrecks, and we expect divers to always be on the lookout, Ewing said. These other wrecks, mostly 17th and 18th century Dutch merchant ships, are invaluable treasures for learning about history and heritage. We certainly expect one or more new wrecks to be spotted in the coming year.