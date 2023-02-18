A century of fashion transformations at JMU | Culture

The Breeze has evolved considerably over the last century, as has the fashion industry. From the 1920s to the 2020s, let’s dive into the evolution of fashion trends on campus over the past 100 years.

1920s

In the 1920s, when JMU was the state normal and industrial school for women, flapper silhouettes were introduced into women’s fashion, with women wearing more loose trousers and skirts than tight dresses. The Roaring Twenties also brought about the common use of accessories such as headbands and dramatic beads. In 1923, bob hairstyles became popular on campus, but faced backlash from faculty, according to JMU Special Collections. The faculty objected to the fashionable, boyish hairstyle and made futile attempts to prevent students from trying it.

1930s

When the Great Depression hit, fashion became more conservative and profitable. Clothing was not seen as a form of expression as much as a necessity. Women’s clothing featured simple lines and silhouettes, while men’s clothing had a more blue-collar look that stood in contrast to the elite designs of previous years.

1940s

During the 1940s, nationalism was reflected in nautical and militaristic inspired fashion trends. The boundaries between women’s and men’s fashion began to blur, prompting the production of more women’s pants and stiff-shouldered tops. In 1941, students at then-Madison College rioted, demanding, among other things, the freedom to wear stockings on certain occasions, according to JMU Special Collections.

1950s

After World War II and rationing ended, a new availability of different types of fabrics and greater quantities of these fabrics allowed a new type of fashion to flourish in the 1950s. A more feminine silhouette was revived, with cinched waists, higher hemlines and bright colors and patterns becoming mainstream.

1960s

The 60s ushered in a period filled with self-expression. For women, revealing miniskirts and bikinis became fashionable, although loose peasant blouses were also common. In 1966, JMU began admitting men as full-time students. Tie-dye, baggy shirts and velvet vests were all part of the male hippie aesthetic in the late 1960s, while color remained front and center. As the 60s entered the 70s, flared pants, jeans, and long hair were all popular men’s styles.

1970s

All preconceptions about fashion were challenged in the 1970s. From disco trends to glam rock, fashion changed rapidly. Bell bottoms, flares and hemming across the board proved that the 70s was all about being free and owning who you were. Most men have adopted jeans, t-shirts, and sweaters as their everyday wear. The leisure costume became increasingly popular after 1975, usually paired with gold jewelry and a pair of elevated shoes.

1980s

Bold styles were all the rage in the 80s. JMU women sported big shoulder pads and explosive colors that were common in 80s fashion, and many had big hair and extreme perms. The 80s also saw colorful thigh warmers, chunky black boots and chains. These pieces were staples of the goth punk style. Ferris Buellers Day Off and Stranger Things are prime examples of 80s fashion. Cuffed jeans or khakis paired with bomber jackets or loafers were popular, and the occasional bad boy leather jacket could be spotted. Women weren’t the only ones with big hair, but men popularized the mullet, which has recently made a comeback.

1990s

Women’s styles of the 90s were more about darker hues, minimalist trends, and grunge/rock looks. Music trends heavily influenced fashion and the 90s gave the impression that we could do whatever we wanted whenever we wanted. Men of the 90s wore colorful or printed tops that matched jeans or cuffed overalls. Baggy pants of many varieties were very popular. Fashion at this time centered on a combination of comfort and style.

2000s

The fashion of the early 2000s was constantly changing. The fashion and music industries continued to influence each other, with popular rappers like Jay Z and Eminem having their own clothing lines. Both men and women wore low rise skinny jeans, which were popularized by various celebrities at the time. The bohemian style has also grown in popularity, encouraging women to layer clothes and combine loud designs without fear. It wouldn’t be the 2000s without every celebrity or teen of the era wearing bright yellow LiveStrong wristbands, which raised money for cancer patients and later became a trend with other brands of fashion making similar bracelets. As seen on Gossip Girl, pleated skirts, ballet flats, headbands and preppy style were everywhere.

2010s

Skinny jeans survived into the 2010s but went high waisted. Designer shoes such as Doc Martens and Manolo Blahniks were staples in many closets. Fashion inclusiveness became more popular during this time, making the fashion industry more tolerant of different shapes and sizes. The vintage style, largely inspired by Downton Abbey and The Great Gatsby, experienced a revival during the 2010s, paving the way for another trend: thrift stores. Many shoppers wanted value for their money, which made reselling and buying used clothing very popular. Today, some stores only sell second-hand clothes because the market has become so profitable. The 2010s were a melting pot of styles that came before, which gave individuals a wide selection of styles to choose from.

2020s

The 2020 decade has barely begun, but there have already been some notable fashion trends. Colorful eye makeup has become a form of self-expression, which adds to the unique outfits of this decade. Baggy jeans with tight cropped tops are a go-to outfit for college girls. Diversity is in, and toxic masculinity is out. Feminine styles with pastels and ruffles are increasingly common, with both men and women wearing blouses and skirts or dresses to high profile events. Jewelry like pearl necklaces and previous fashion trends have been revived in this new decade with women and men wearing mullets again. Thanks to celebrities like Harry Styles, gender lines are blurring and traditional ideas of what men’s and women’s clothing should look like are changing.

Looking back, some fashion trends may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but revisiting the world The Breeze was born into and understanding the world he grew up in is important so that we can appreciate how far we’ve come and be proud of where we are. title.