Poets’ Dress Code: What Sylvia Plath, Audre Lorde and Stevie Smith’s Clothes Tell Us About Their Inner Lives | Fashion

I had always been mildly seduced by looking at photographs of female poets and felt guilty for caring about what they wore, says Sarah Parker, co-curator of Poets in Vogue, a new free exhibition at the National Poetry Library. We wanted to reveal how serious and fascinating the relationship between their work itself, the way they dress, and the way the clothes appear in their work.

The compact show, which examines seven 20th-century poets and their relationship with clothing, intentionally focuses on women.

The exhibition has no interest in deifying the poets through their clothing, nor in suggesting that their gaze be imitated. Rather, the intention was to recreate these garments and think imaginatively about how to represent the poets, their work and their lives.

Gwendolyn Brooks at her home in Chicago in 1950. Photography: Bettmann Archives/Bettmann

There is only one historical garment: a plaid skirt with a button at the small waist and belted on the pleats, worn in 1956 by Sylvia Plath during a trip to Paris. Inside the hem is his hand-embroidered name. A few pieces are recreations, like an asymmetrical caftan worn by American poet Audre Lorde after a mastectomy. Other exhibits are imaginative acts: installations that express the importance of clothing to poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks and Stevie Smith.

There’s a feminist push to make it just a women’s issue, says Oliver. It’s about making things rather than just rebuilding them. Moving away from faithful reconstructions makes it possible to better understand the work itself.

Anne Sexton in 1974, wearing her red dress. Photography: Arthur Furst

In the space is a three-meter-tall manifestation of Edith Sitwell, a British poet whose clothing enhanced her sense of ongoing drama. The installation is essentially a tent dress, made by co-curator Gesa Werner and inspired by a dress worn by Sitwell to perform as Lady Macbeth, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1950. The dress reaches the ceiling and, with its train, extends for more than five meters. At its base is a table displaying a turban and slender mannequin hands covered in rings. We have his presence in his absence here, Werner said.

A recreation of Anne Sextons’ red reading dress featured in Poets in Vogue.

The show opens with a veil, to express the work and life of Korean American performance artist, poet and filmmaker Theresa Hak Kyung Cha. An image of his 1975 performance Aveugle Voix (Blind Voice) is printed on a large white canvas hanging in the entryway. Cha is seen blindfolded, wearing white sportswear and holding in gloved hands a roll of fabric stenciled with the words Me, Fail, Words.

Her performances often involved clothing and fabrics, like a veil that separated her from her audience. A fanzine also details the clothes she wore on November 5, 1982, the night she was raped and murdered in New York, aged 31.

Nearby is a recreation of the red dress that Anne Sexton wore for readings of her poetry. Sexton committed suicide in 1974, aged 45. After her death, Oliver says, her daughters found the dress in her wardrobe and decided it was basically Anne, and she was cremated there.

Steve Smith in 1954. Photography: Carl Sutton/Getty Images

The dress has glamor and sensuality. Her readings were loved by her fans and criticized by her detractors, says Oliver, who adds that at the time, poetry readings were relatively new. Sexton performed here at the Royal Festival Hall in 1967 at the first Poetry International, and the story goes that she showered the audience with kisses. Much of the press and the poetry world absolutely hated it.

Stevie Smiths shirt collars on display in Poets in Vogue.

British poet Stevie Smith, best known for the work Not Waving But Drowning (published in 1957), is represented by a series of white shirt collars, to express the deliberate repetitiveness of her clothing and her work. Parker says of Smith, who died in 1971, there’s something about the similarity that really encouraged him. We wanted to reflect on the difference in similarity and the parallels between poetic lines and clothing rhythms. Meanwhile, American poet Brooks is celebrated for her observations of clothing in her work, with a paper and fabric installation of her 1945 poem The Sundays of Satin-Legs Smith.

The recreation of the Lordes caftan is the show’s most powerful presence, its asymmetrical hand print deliberately emphasizing her straight breasts, following her mastectomy in 1978. She made a very conscious decision not to wear a prosthesis, says Oliver , to defy the norms of the times and go against various advice from doctors and health visitors.

Lorde often wrote about clothing, such as the 1950s New York lesbian bar dress codes described in her 1982 book Zami: A New Spelling of My Name, although she rarely did so in her poetry. There’s this simple feeling for her that, of course, clothes are essential to how I am in the world, says Oliver. She writes about clothing all the time as part of her project to remake the world in an image that would make room for a disabled black lesbian.

Theresa Hak Kyung’s image Chas Blind Voice (1975) can be seen in the Poets in Vogue exhibition. Photography: Trip Callaghan

As for the Plaths skirt: We’ve been ambivalent about including Plath, Parker says, without playing into any of the incredibly loaded mythos. We wanted to keep it very minimal and let the skirt speak for itself. What this skirt says is stuffy, neat, polished, muffled.

As co-curator Sophie Oliver explains: With the women, there’s an opportunity to change the narrative a bit, to show how clothes are crucial to work and some of the things they think through their work.

The curators have grown closer to their subjects in the five years since the shows were created (the opening was delayed by the pandemic). It is an emotion present in the works they have created. I will miss the poets, says Werner. I will miss it all.

Poètes en vogue is at national library of poetryRoyal Festival Hall, London SE1, until June 25, 2023.