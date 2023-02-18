Anne Hathaway Ups The Full-Seam Nude Dress Trend





Anne Hathaway knows how to dress to cut through the chatter and get you noticed. There’s so much going on in the world of fashion and culture right now: Fashion Month, the Oscars fast approaching, the Newport Beach Film Festival and, as always, premieres in the whole world. It’s really quite difficult to keep track of everything, as well as all the looks resulting from these events. But Hathaway is here to demand your attention, to make you drop everything and focus on Berlin, where another festival is happening and where Hathaway brings the style. It should come as no surprise, Hathaway proved nearly a year ago at the Cannes Film Festival that she was in for a new era when it comes to style, and she has truly not disappointed us since. Her most recent looks continue this solid streak. On Thursday, the actress attended the premiere of her new movie, She came to me at the Berlin Festival. For the occasion, Hathaway wore a dress from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection, a fully sheer column dress covered in leather bows. The actress wore the piece quite similar to how it was originally presented on the runway, with a nude bodysuit underneath, black leather opera gloves and pointy-toe pumps, but she chose to drop the addition of the high collar seen on the model. Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Her couture moment came after Hathaway attended a photocall earlier in the day in another black dress, albeit one that covered her up a bit more. The actress wore a full look from Alaa’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection for her first appearance at the festival, and once again stayed pretty true to the runway style. While you might be weary from the amount of balaclavas we’ve seen on the red carpet lately, the Hathaway hooded suede bodysuit added a little more laid-back flair to the trend. She styled it with the label’s draped leather skirt and their Cabaret sandals, which feature two metal legs as heels. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Seriously, Hathaway does some of her best styling work at film festivals, so she should be invited to every one of them. If a festival is happening and Hathaway isn’t there to grace the red carpet, has that even happened? I do not think so.

