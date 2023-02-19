Why Saul Goodman is a menswear icon

When we watch our favorite TV shows, there are a lot of different elements to follow in order for the story to flow properly. The acting of the actors is one of the first elements of importance. There’s nothing like an iconic performance to galvanize our interest in a show. Music choices are another vital part of the atmosphere and tone of a show or movie, and the sound and mixing folks deserve tons of credit for their contributions. We do, however, want to focus on an underrated but irreplaceable addition to every piece of entertainment we consume: costume design.

What our favorite characters wear on screen tells us a lot about their personality, their desires and where they want to go in life. Sometimes characters have such a distinct style that they become a fashion icon. If you love the world of crime dramas, you probably already have one of Saul Goodman’s bright and brash outfits in mind. The morally gray protagonist lawyer of You better call Saul has wowed people for over a decade dating back to his days as a small character on breaking Badand his suit and tie combinations continued to broaden their horizons once he went solo on his own show.

To fully understand why Saul Goodman’s outfits achieved legendary status, it’s important to grasp his character arc and how the clothes symbolize his thoughts, feelings, and choices throughout his life. Before his alter-ego Saul Goodman took off, the New Mexico-born criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill was the underdog of his profession. He did not follow the traditional path to becoming a lawyer, and his older and more accomplished brother, Chuck, constantly looked down on Jimmy’s choices and his unorthodox ways of practicing law. At the end of the first season of You better call SaulChuck even tells Jimmy that allowing him to become a lawyer would be like giving a chimpanzee a machine gun.

This pivotal argument sets up the first domino to fall on Jimmy’s path to becoming Saul Goodman. He takes Chuck’s advice to heart and tries to become a more traditional lawyer at the firm Davis & Main in the second season. When he quickly realizes he can’t contain his unconventional legal tactics, he sabotages his own position at the firm. The main way he tries to do this is to dress as extravagantly as possible. See for yourself.

Not everyone can successfully wear the rainbow in their work, but Jimmy McGill can because it’s a defining choice in his evolution. When some people add more color to their wardrobe, it can feel forced, almost like the person is trying to be someone they’re not. When Jimmy does, his charisma and confidence explode. The character becomes himself. The slimy part of him that allows him to connect with his customers comes through more clearly in these instances. This will continue to happen early in the fifth season, when Jimmy begins practicing law under the name “Saul Goodman”, unofficially marking his territory in Albuquerque as the first legal counsel for shady individuals.

His bright pink outfit not only parallels the tent where he counsels potential clients, but also creates symmetry between his desires and actions. When Jimmy doesn’t have to hide his true intentions, he’s able to reveal his true colors, both figuratively and literally. Chuck and the New Mexico legal profession can’t stop the runaway train at this point in the series.

The color pink also has a meaning that usually contrasts sharply with Jimmy’s actions. Pink is sometimes a color representing innocence, turnip and playfulness not only in sharing You better call Saul And breaking Bad universe but also the narrative medium in the broad sense. When Jimmy is in Saul mode, he’s obviously all those descriptors. Yet his nonchalance and lack of respect for traditional values ​​while being a lawyer are anything but beyond reproach. Jimmy is like a shooting star in the middle of the night, ready to go out quickly and suddenly. He gets involved with bad people as he delves deeper into the criminal underworld. The fashion choices he sports are the opposite of the darkness that clouds his judgment.

The unholy amount of color he continues to wear throughout his descent is a brilliant juxtaposition. It tells the audience that Jimmy’s intentions as Saul are somewhat pure, but when he ignores the results of his actions, the clothes become a reminder of his mistakes. The fact that Jimmy embraces this type of clothing even in the face of adversity is what makes him even more of a television icon. No scene defined that feeling more than his prison sentence in the show’s final episode. Even with the black-and-white aesthetic used by creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, the surreal drip that Saul exudes is unrivalled.

This is the scene in which the character redeems himself. He admits his mistakes and crimes, takes the prison sentence and yet does it with extreme style. Now, Saul Goodman’s suits represent his more moral side, even when the colors are drowned out. The way Jimmy McGill is able to turn the original intent of a fashion choice into something completely antithetical is why he will always remain a fashion deity no matter how many years pass. after the show ends, and it will help the program remain a streaming favorite.

