Birdies and eagles were plentiful at the Ocean Course in Hokuala where BYU broke the John A. Burns Intercollegiate scoring record to claim the team title while reigning USA Amateur Champion Sam Bennett of Texas A&M shared the honors medalists with Cal’s Sampson Zheng. Behind four players who finished in the top 10, the Cougars set a new team record at 54 under 810 to win the tag team title by 18 strokes over second-placed Arizona, while Texas A&M’s final round of 21 under 832 moved the Aggies into third place. The Cougars posted the lowest single-round score in school history at under 22 in the final round to pull away from three of the top 25 teams en route to winning their fourth tag team title John Burns and the first since 2007. They started the tournament birding and kept going, BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. The guys have been hitting the driver well all week, hitting some really good iron shots, turning off the lights and it’s extremely fun to watch these guys putt.

Fifth-year senior Carson Lundell (-17; t-3), Hawaiian Keanu Akina (-14; 5th), David Timmons (-10; t-10th) and Tyson Shelley (-10; t-10th) does most of the heavy lifting for BYU, which has 81 birdies and eight eagles this week. Bennett, the reigning U.S. amateur champion and 2022 SEC Golfer of the Year, shot 61 with 11 birdies and no bogeys on his final round with Zheng, who crushed the winner’s circle collecting three birdies and an eagle on his final six holes to earn a share of the individual title. A day after Long Beach States Ian Gilligan set the Ocean Course course record at Hōkūala with an 11-under 61, Bennett matched it with a clear round that saw the Madisonville, Texas native have hit seven of his first eight holes out of the gate. After turning 30, Bennett landed four more birdies of his inside nine – including his 11th of the day on 18 – to seal his fifth collegiate victory. Zheng was on the outside watching before catching a warmer over the final six holes in which he hit three birdies and an eagle for a final round 65 to tie Bennett at under 18, winning the first victory of his collegiate career. It’s the second straight year a Cal player has earned medalist honors at the John Burns Intercollegiate following Aaron Du’s win a year ago. Gilligan, who started with a 61 on Wednesday, finished one on pace at 17 under.

