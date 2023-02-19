Fashion brand Unhidden offers clothes designed for all bodies at London Fashion Week





By Sarah Mills LONDON (Reuters) Fashion designer Victoria Jenkins unveiled stylish and practical clothing designed for people with disabilities during London Fashion Week on Friday, in a collection meant to fill a gap in the market. The Unhidden: A New Era in Fashion event brought together approximately 30 models who all live with a disability, chronic illness or visible difference. . Unhidden is an adaptive fashion brand that primarily aims for disability inclusion in fashion, Jenkins told Reuters. Jenkins, who has limited mobility, first discovered a gap in the market for clothing designed for all bodies in 2016 during a hospital stay when another patient lifted him up. Surprised that only a few brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, offer such fashion for everyone, she decided to use her previous experience as a clothing technologist to create her own brand. When I had this idea, it was like a light bulb and everything changed, she says. It helps me personally, but I also see the impact around me that people can dress the way they want. Jenkins presented a royal blue shirt with snaps that open and close easily, as people who have had strokes can struggle with the buttons. It also has openings all over the arm, she said, so anyone undergoing treatment can access their arm without removing their clothes. It is a question of dignity. Model and content creator Jessica Ping-Wild, who uses a prosthetic leg and struggles to find suitable pants, said a brand like Unhidden makes all the difference. A designer taking into consideration that bodies are different is almost breaking that mold of beauty that has been so ingrained in society for centuries, she said. The Jenkins collection also includes shirts with longer backs for wheelchair users as well as tailored suits. She hopes her clothes will become even more readily available in the future. Diversity without disabilities is not diversity, it’s as if it were the last taboo. People are still afraid of the D-word. You know, disabled is not a bad word, she said. (Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/02/18/fashion-brand-unhidden-brings-clothes-made-for-all-bodies-to-london-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos