Penn men take seven straight wins with 80-69 win over Brown





Seven in a row. On the second night of a straight Ivy League, Penn extended his winning streak to seven in dominant fashion, handling Brown, 90-69. The Quakers never trailed and held the lead for nearly 40 minutes. Clark Slacjhert led Penn with 19, and Max Martz added 18 with 10 rebounds, including 8 of 12 from the field. Paxson Wojcik led Brown with a game-high 24 points. Dominating on all fronts A 12-0 first run opened the game for the Quakers, who led by up to 27 points and led for 19 minutes in the first half. I thought we forced some hard punches,” Penn coach Steve Donahue said. Once we can bounce back, we pushed so much better and started the transition. Penn also had one of his best defensive halves of the season, holding Brown (13-12, 6-6) to 29 points on 27.3 percent shooting from the field. The Quakers shot 56.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in the first half. On the night, Brown shot 33.8% to Penns 58.7%. He said it… After building up a 47-29 halftime advantage, Penns’ lead grew to 34 points as they rode to victory. If you don’t come out the first four minutes, it’s a normal match. We’re just emphasizing that if you’re a really good team, you understand how important those four minutes are, and let’s be aggressive on both sides of the pitch and try to extend the lead. In many ways, we control our own destiny. That’s always been the goal. Penn head coach Steve Donahue Following The Quakers have a week to prepare for Dartmouth (9-17, 5-7), who will lead the Palestra next Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

