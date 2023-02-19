LFW Briefing: BFC calls for investment and support from the international fashion community

Forstay up to date with the latest fashion shows, digital presentations and behind-the-scenes buzz,registerto receive Glossys’ daily fashion month briefing (February 10 – March 7).

Brexit and the cost of living have driven up the prices of materials, production and transport for British designers. Now the British Fashion Council, the nonprofit that supports London Fashion Week and British design talent, is calling for help. Through a series of talks and promotions during LFW, she is seeking support and investment from the government and the international fashion community to maintain London’s positioning as the most creative fashion week capital.

Brands like Burberry and Stella McCartney take the lion’s share of high fashion brands exported from the UK. But smaller local brands like Ahluwalia and Nensi Dojaka are growing in importance. The reason we sit a bit like the smaller Big Four fashion week is that we don’t have an export of a host of international fashion and luxury British brands. It’s Burberry that’s our biggest export, really, said Jamie Gill, executive director of luxury fashion brand Roksanda, chairman of BFC and founder of nonprofit incubation platform The Outsiders Perspective.

Even though we consider Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney to be British brands in their own right, they don’t put on shows here in London, he said. McQueen and McCartney headline Paris this season, while Beckham has yet to announce a fall show. Paris, Milan and New York have big international players that deserve the attention of the global industry. London Fashion Week always needs everyone’s buy-in and people paying attention and focusing on the talent we have.

With costs rising due to the energy and cost of living crisis and Brexit, designers face a tough year. We’ve always needed as much support as possible to allow labels to thrive here. With the pressures of the recession and, therefore, the appeasement of consumer appetite, the question is how to maintain the UK as an area where [international] consumers still want to come and spend, Gill said. This softening of the [economic] the climate is going to be a real challenge for British fashion, [on top of] the back-office logistics reality of what it means for a brand to deliver.

Brands featured at London Fashion Week on Friday, including Bora Aksu and KWK by Kay Kwok, focused their collection presentations on accessories. This product category tends to bring more stable sales in tough economic times. Bora Aksu spotlighted costume hair accessories, while KWK focused on jewelry. Both brands will sell the items directly to the consumer. Compared to ready-to-wear, accessories, including bags, charms and hair accessories, are often accessible to a wider range of customers.

Without the support of the UK government which ended duty free shopping in the UK in January 2021 and provided no financial or educational support to UK designers after Brexit, the industry is struggling to maintain its creative energy. Brexit continues to be the biggest factor making things more difficult, time-consuming and more expensive for all UK-based brands, said Patrick McDowell, creator of his eponymous 5-year-old fashion label. The cost of living crisis and the energy crisis have also affected us as a brand. On the one hand, they made our prints and fabrics more expensive. For now, the brand has not yet increased its prices.

For sustainability-focused brands like Patrick McDowell and Anciela, tighter supply chains are mitigating some of the problems caused by additional Brexit bureaucracy. Due to Brexit, the UK is no longer part of the Schengen area and is therefore subject to international taxation. So when shipping materials from and selling to European customers, local brands now have to do more paperwork, charge higher shipping costs, and make customers pay international tax. Luckily, because I produce things locally and have a simple supply chain, Brexit hasn’t affected me that much, said Jennifer Droguett, founder of fashion brand Anciela. However, it is much more difficult to send items to customers in Europe; it often takes longer than sending things to America. And because I use unsold fabrics, sometimes from Europe, the supply has become more troublesome now.

According to the British Fashion Council, the need for government funding and recognition is a priority. Conversations with governments continue. We need more investment and industry recognition from government, said BFC President David Pemsel. We need more support for international trade and duty-free shopping, and we need to [to address] the challenges we all face as an industry to reduce our carbon impact.

According to the UKFT’s Compendium of Industry Statistics and Analysis for 2020, the fashion and textiles industry contributes almost £20 billion to the UK economy.

A successful launchpad for emerging talent in London is the BFC-funded NewGen, which supports young designers through mentorship, partnerships and promotion. The initiative celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with an exhibition dedicated to Alexander McQueen at the Design Museum. Admission supports future NewGen designers. The initiative has played a key role in cementing London as a creative hub and leader in sustainable fashion, but it has also suffered financial difficulties due to rising costs.

Since its inception, NewGen has supported Lee McQueen, Kim Jones, JW Anderson, Giles, Erdem, Christopher Kane, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn and Bianca Saunders. Brands are selected on a range of criteria, including their creative merit, their contribution to the UK fashion ecosystem, the quality of their stockists and their ability to meet the minimum standards of the Institute of Positive Fashion’s three pillars: environment, people and community and know-how.

Thanks in large part to our NewGen designers, London Fashion Week is a shortcut to creative freedom, to innovation and to the future of our industry. Many of this year’s cohort put sustainability, diversity and community at the heart of their businesses, said Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council. This year isn’t just about celebrating NewGen; it’s also about creating a legacy for the next 30 years. We call on the industry to join us in our fundraising efforts and help us boost our mentorship program, so that London continues to be the best place to start and responsibly grow a successful fashion business. creative.

The truth is, London is not the place to build a fashion label with little experience, or a lack of talent or perspective, Gill said. We need talent that can really change the needle internationally, brands that have a strong point of view, that are credible and smart.

However, Anciela’s Jennifer Droguett said the BFC should do more to support more diverse designers, especially international designers also aiming to run successful businesses in the UK. learned here, coming from Amsterdam, she says. “The brand support approach still feels very detached from true inclusiveness, where you meet the individual and understand their needs.”