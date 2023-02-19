THON 2023 Pep Rally Superlatives

Women’s Lacrosse won gold at the 2023 Pep THON Rally, but many other teams have produced remarkable performances worthy of a ~superlative~. From hair flips to sequined jackets to kick lines, there was no shortage of excitement to keep Bryce Jordan Center fans on their feet.

In typical Onward State fashion, we’ve broken down the best and worst of each team’s performance.

The Good Thing You Went First Award: Women’s Volleyball

Good timing, women’s volleyball. Your choreography was awesome and the hoodie detail cannot be overlooked. It’s a shame you wore the same outfits as women’s football, but that’s okay because you went there first.

The Human Worm Award: Men’s Golf

Congratulations to Men’s Golf for receiving the Human Worm Award. I didn’t really know what to call your amazing shoulder movement other than the human worm.

The Lionettes Award: Women’s Gymnastics

High School Musical never fails, but a lack of originality takes points away from women’s gymnastics. Be true to your sport! While you’ve been shooting the kick line, leave that to the Lionettes and they’ll leave the flips to you.

The Peter Mangione Award for Best Attitude: Men’s Lacrosse

The nerve of men’s footballers Peter Mangione was in the air for the men’s lacrosse performance. Tank tops are generally off-limits, but the Lax Brothers surprisingly pulled off the look with a throwback theme. The ~attitude~ was strong and the synchronized shot of people’s movement was well done.

Justice for Men’s Lacrosse, Fr.

The Oops We Did It Again award for wearing the same cup as another team in consecutive years: Women’s football

Performance of female footballers HIT. Unfortunately, this is the second year in a row that the Big Ten Tournament champions have taken to the stage wearing nearly identical outfits as a competitor.

Women’s football has, in fact, gone through an epic transition from lack of nuance to nuance that has caught the attention of the BJC.

The Justin Timberlake Denim Award: Men’s Fencing

A Soulja Boy, Single Ladies and Gangnam Style compilation was original and unexpected, giving the men a leg up on the competition. Unfortunately, we think skinny jeans limited fence performance. The thought was there, but the execution was lacking.

Best Theme: Women’s Golf

Women’s Golf? More like Donna and the Dynamos.

The women’s golf team took to the stage in bell bottoms and matching t-shirts to the sound of ABBA. With hair flips galore, this team gets the best theme award for serious planning and preparation.

The most chaotic: football

FINALLY!

Were shocked that it took someone so long to play Just Wanna Rock, but we were glad it was football. The choreography was chaotic and a little overwhelming but still rocked the house.

Best Turnaround: Women’s Lacrosse

Women’s lacrosse has been dubbed the champion of the 2023 Pep Rally, and for good reason. It’s worth mentioning that the team had a game at 3 p.m., took the win, and then went 2-0 on Pep Rally day a few hours later.

Everyone loves a Taylor Swift remix, good grid, matching cuts and the ver. Missy Doherty’s gang leaves no crumbs.

You Always Slay No Matter What Award: Men’s Gymnastics

Bodies were flying all over the men’s gymnastics performance. It was awesome.

These guys sure know how to breakdance and have me wanting to do basic exercises for the next two hours until I can do a push up. We think you’ve been overlooked by the judges, men’s gymnastics.

Best Hugh Jackman Impression: Field Hockey

We don’t think there’s much to explain here. However, while there were more than enough forward flips throughout the Pep Rally, women’s lacrosse pulled off the ~best~ flip of the night.

The First Loser Award: Men’s Football

Who doesn’t love a good accessory? Although tank tops are still debatable, Peter Mangione, Femi Awodesu and company have left it all *twice* and cementing their status as defending champions.

Men’s football also had two THON dancers on stage. Sean Bettenhausen and Owen Elliott hinted at no exhaustion and waved their towels like never before.

Senior Competing On JV Award: Lionettes

Even though the Lionettes served up a very hot kicking line and dancing, they were never going to win the top prize. It’s like being a failed high school kid competing on JV. We see you. You have been excellent. But we cannot give you a price.