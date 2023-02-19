Models parade at Bay Plaza Mall for the annual Bronx Fashion Week

The models walked the runway for the annual Bronx Fashion Week on Saturday night at the Bay Plaza mall.

The event aims to celebrate beauty of all colors, sizes and ages. The designs featured at the show were works by emerging designers and longtime retailers like Forever 21, JC Penny and Hollister.

Designer Sade Nicole described seeing her work come to life on the catwalk as a dream come true.

“I try to incorporate sexy and confident into my clothes, so you’ll see a lot of that tonight. I sewed everything by hand. I learned to sew on my own in 2016, I officially launched my business in 2019, so it was just one trip from there,” she said.

For founder Flora Montes, her vision has always been to showcase what the Bronx has to offer.

“It’s about the vision. It’s about community and culture and that’s who we are. That’s why this fashion show is different, that’s what sets us apart, because it’s about the Bronx,” Montes said.

The show was just a preview of all the fabulous looks seen on the runway.

Those who missed the show can catch another Bronx Fashion Week in May.