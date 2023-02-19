Louise Redknapp looks like a model in a tight sheer wow dress



















February 18, 2023 – 21:52 GMT



Matthew Moore

Louise Redknapp caused a storm on Saturday by wowing fans in a figure-hugging sheer dress that showed off her phenomenal physique

Louise Redknapp is not only an amazing singer, but she is always quite the fashionistaAnd her latest outfit will turn heads. The former Eternal singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself wearing a figure-hugging sheer dress – and she looked stunning. The perfectly burning item flattered her phenomenal physique and showcased her toned stomach as she playfully posed for photos. The item also had velvet sleeves and she teamed her look with a pair of black heels and an ankle bracelet. WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in an ab-baring top and leather jacket Loading player… The singer shared a touching caption for the post, mentioning her recent cover version of Close to paradiseas she wrote, “Thank you all for all the love you have for Just A Step From Heaven. I’m so glad you all love this new release I hope I have made the eternal daughters proud.“ WOW: Louise Redknapp teases fans with strappy ensemble – and she looks unrecognizable She continued: “Just A Step is such a powerful song that I love that it brings back so many memories for so many of you! “I can’t wait for you to hear the other reimagined tracks that are available on the limited edition Deluxe CD format of my new album Greatest Hits which will be released June 2nd xxx.” Louise looked stunning in the photos Fans went wild for the photos, as one shared, “Love this version Lou, you made us all proud. Hope it’s definitely on the setlist in June! C is also one of my favorite photoshoots, you look amazing.” A second posted: “Perfect in every way…” while a third complimented: “You still have that voice with the beauty. You haven’t changed in 20 years.” Others shared strings of flame and heart emojis in the comments to share how much they loved the look. The singer has some of the best looks Louise has been loving red lately, and on Valentine’s Day she caused a storm in a beautiful mini dress which came complete with a high neck and long sleeves. Taking to Instagram to share a selection of photos, the 48-year-old wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!” WOW: Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in daring cropped ensemble WATCH: Louise Redknapp sends cheeky message to fans in provocative new top Fans were quick to react to the smoldering shot. One follower wrote, “Your dress reminds me of Kylie’s Got To Be Certain album cover!” Another commented: “Very beautiful Louise.” A third wrote, “Damn Girl. You just knocked it out of the stadium. Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful lady x.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

