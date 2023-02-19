UVA women score 1,534 points to claim fourth straight ACC title in record mode





2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS The Virginia women dominated their way to their fourth consecutive title and 19th overall in the ACC this week, winning 9 of 13 individually contested events and sweeping all five stints. They scored 1,534 points, making them the first women’s team in ACC Championship history to break the 1,500 point mark. Previously, the highest point total ever for the ACC was UVA’s 1492.5 points in 2020. Impressively enough, UVA scored the most points ever, even with a major disqualification, as she nelson was disqualified in the 200 breaststroke “A” final when her time would have finished second and earned UVA an additional 28 points. Virginia swam the fastest times ever in six different events. They reset their NCAA and US Open records in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, while Gretchen Walsh And kate douglas set NCAA, American and US Open records in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly respectively. Additionally, in the 400m medley relay, Douglass clocked a split time of 48.25 100m butterfly, which was the fastest relay time in the history of the event. Score wise, Douglass and Alex Walch led the way with 96 individual points thanks to their three individual titles, while Gretchen Walsh was the team’s third-leading scorer with 88 points in her one title and two second-place finishes. Nelson would have scored 90 points had it not been for her 200 breaststroke DQ, but she still gained 62 points with her wins in the 500 freestyle and 400 IM. Additionally, Douglass was named the competition’s Most Valuable Swimmer. UVA Event Wins: 200 Medley Relay: Gretchen Walsh , Alex Walch Lexi Cuomo, kate douglas 1:31.73 (NCAA, US Open, US record)

, Lexi Cuomo, 1:31.73 (NCAA, US Open, US record) 800 Freestyle Relay: Reilly Tiltmann, Aimee Canny, Claire Tuggle, Ella Nelson 6:55.15

200 free relays: kate douglas , Gretchen Walsh Lexi Cuomo, Alex Walch 1:23.87 (NCAA, US Open, US record)

, Lexi Cuomo, 1:23.87 (NCAA, US Open, US record) 500 free: Ella Nelson 4:38.04 (tie for first)

200 MI: kate douglas 1:50.15

1:50.15 50 free: Gretchen Walsh 20.83 (NCAA, US Open, US record)

20.83 (NCAA, US Open, US record) 400 IM: Ella Nelson 3:59.33

100 Flight: kate douglas 48.84 (NCAA, US Open, US record)

48.84 (NCAA, US Open, US record) 200 free: Alex Walch 1:41.63

1:41.63 100 Chest: Alex Walch 57.64

57.64 400 medley relay: Gretchen Walsh , Alex Walch , kate douglas Aimee Canny 3:21.80 (NCAA, US Open, US record)

, , Aimee Canny 3:21.80 (NCAA, US Open, US record) 100 free: kate douglas 45.86

45.86 200 Chest: Alex Walch 2:03.68

2:03.68 Free Relay 400: Gretchen Walsh, kate douglasLexi Cuomo, Alex Walch 3:06.83 Virginia’s top stars weren’t the only ones to shine at this meet, as every swimmer and one in three divers on this team scored double-digit points to contribute to their victory. Top individual scorers: kate douglas/Alex Walch 96 Gretchen Walsh 88 Reilly Tiltman 79 Aimee Canny 71 Maddie Donohoe 69 Abby Harter 68 Ella Bathurst/Claire Tuggle 64 Lexi Cuomo 63 Ella Nelson 62 Jennifer Bell 53 Maxine Parker52 Emma Weber 51 Carly Romanline 46 Sophie Wilson 42 Anna Keating 40 Sophie Knapp 37 Zoe Skirboll 29 Elizabeth Kaye/Charlotte Bowen UVA is not over yet, they still have to defend their NCAA title next month. After the ACCs, the Cavaliers (who were always the favorites to win before the conferences) should be heavily favored to win their third consecutive NCAA championship, while the performances of Douglass and the Walsh sisters could be the ones that will be etched forever in the memories. swimming history books. . Final team scores: Virginia 1536 NC Status 1272 Louisville 1077.5 UNC 813 Duke 718.5 Virginia Tech 654 State of Florida 586 Our Lady 539 Georgia Tech 388 Miami 332 Pitt 315 Boston College 179

