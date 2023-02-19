slow fashion: what is slow fashion, explains the founder of Bharatsthali





A movement called slow fashion promotes social and environmental justice in the fashion industry. Its particularity is to focus on the issue of excessive production and consumption. The concept of “slow food” was followed by slow fashion. Slow fashion is an aspect of sustainable fashion and a concept describing the opposite of fast fashion. Fast fashion is a term used to describe mass-produced and machine-made clothing. In contrast, slow fashion clothes are made by hand, which requires artistry. Slow fashion is part of the “slow movement” which advocates the manufacture of clothing and clothing that respects people, the environment and animals. Although the term “sustainable fashion” may be overused in the industry, it simply means “green bleaching”. As fast fashion companies exploit the word to deceive their customers, customers are gradually realizing the repercussions of doing business with companies that employ illegal labor, overproduce, fill landfills and are responsible for four to ten percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. The opposite of fast fashion is slow fashion. The phrase was created by renowned design activist Kate Fletcher, who promoted slow fashion as timeless and quality-driven. Recent fast fashion controversies involving Shein, Zara and H&M have demonstrated that shoppers need to be able to make informed judgments and that tags and labels alone are not enough. In this regard, India has been incredibly lucky, as the natural fabrics that our mothers and grandmothers wear are mostly slow fashion. Sarees, phans and salwar suits were purchased directly from weavers or street vendors because they lacked the resources to overproduce or obtain fabric or dyes by other means than naturally. This could be attributed to our mentality of trying to get the best value for the products we buy. Fashion trends have exploded due to globalization and technological innovation in the fashion industry. Gen Xers were quick to embrace the trend that sparked the fast fashion craze, either through peer pressure or simply because they wanted to. Indian ethnic brands, on the other hand, are fighting these trends and trying to improve the livelihoods of weavers and artisans by developing a focused supply chain that benefits both people and the environment.(The writer is the CEO of Bharatsthali)

