Conner Ives wants you to fall in love with fashion again

A year ago, Conner Ives presented his very first catwalk collection at London Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from American fashion archetypes such as “The Editor” (an ode to Anna Wintour), silk briefs that could have been worn by Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the 1990s, and “bohemian” fringe dresses that could have been worn by any American teenage starlet in the 2000s.

For A/W 2023 – which premiered last night at The Old Selfridges hotel in London – Ives returned to working with a set of characters, inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 film Magnolia. “For this season, I wanted to create a more mature collection,” Ives told me on a Zoom call a week before said collection hit the London Fashion Week catwalk. “What I love about this film is that it really portrays amazing sides of humanity. I think working with the idea of ​​a cast of archetypes who represent different ideas is Conner’s niche. Ives that I don’t want to lose.

Conner Ives: the making of his F/W 2023 collection

Shoes and accessories in Conner Ives’ studio (Image credit: Courtesy of Conner Ives)

This season, Ives’ women include “The Shiny Set: Nan Kempner”, taken from Nicholas Coleridge’s description of the shiny set in his 1988 book The Fashion Conspiracy; ‘Lady Miss Keir’, the singer of Dee-Lite, and even ironic nods to Y2K Americana in ‘The Green Goddess’, the embodiment of America’s favorite salad dressing, which has been reintroduced into the air du temps by Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa circa 2008. “I think I really wanted to present a body of work that speaks to a broad audience,” says Ives. “I think the beauty of fashion is creating clothes that are made for women of all ages and eras, from the 20th to the 21st century.”

Perhaps the reason Ives has already carved out such a niche prospect for himself is that he started producing commercial collections even before he graduated from fashion school. Born in New York, the 26-year-old came to London to study at Central Saint Martins. By the time he was in his senior year, he had dressed stars for the Met Gala, worked with Rihanna on the creation of his first Fenty collection, and released an enduring collection with Browns (Ives’ work is also characterized by reusing of unsold materials and clothing; “60 to 75% of fall/winter 2023 is made from second-hand vintage”, he says). Her work was also included in the 2021 exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

A model tries on the final look of the collection (Image credit: photography by Conner Ives)

Achieving this at such a young age is proof that the Gen Z designer is someone who lives and breathes fashion – and has for years, growing up in the pre-Instagram era of Style.com, when fashion had more of a mystique about it. than he does now. “I’ve always found inspiration in nostalgia,” says Ives, noting that he aims to bring back the magic of fashion’s recent past through his work. ‘I describe this era of fashion as the era of ‘fashion mania’.’

In fact, the exact moment Ives fell deeply in love with fashion is also part of the inspiration behind the A/W 2023 show. “I started thinking about the first fashion iterations I had a connection to. very deep,” Ives says. “For me, it was Nicolas Ghesquière’s 2006 collection for Balenciaga that I saw for the first time when I was ten years old. For me, it’s his magnum opus. It speaks of a bygone era of fashion. I’m going to sit down with our team and my collaborators and we all agree that fashion needs to elicit some sort of emotional response. I think that’s what’s a bit lacking in today’s fashion landscape.

The jewels of the collection (Image credit: photography by Conner Ives)

Certainly, a well-honed craft shines through in Ives’ work. In 2023, when clothes are so often made to be experimented with on Instagram, worn once and then thrown away, and cyclical trends are reinforced by the scrolling of TikTok, the designer has managed to transform what could be a whimsical way of work in everything except . It is this strategy that Ives intends to employ moving forward. “Of course we talk a lot about sustainability,” he says. “But what I mean here is to become a long-lasting company in the way of creating a sheet of lines that can stand the test of time; create clothes that people fall in love with and want to wear forever. Fashion is what you live your life in – and I don’t take that lightly. It means so much to me.

