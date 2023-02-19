LC State Men Earn CCC Tournament Spot With Victory Over Lions | Idaho





LEWISTON The Warriors clinched a spot in the Cascade Conference Tournament, presented by US Bank, thanks to big nights from Davian Brown, John Lustig and Grayson Hunt. The trio combined for 59 points on Friday to help LC State Mens Basketball defeat Multnomah 87-70 from behind. Victory secures the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the tournament. With the win, LC State is 13-14 this season and 10-11 in the conference. Great job from our guys tonight,” said head coach Austin Johnson. Proud of how they responded. Several guys upped their game in the second half and the results showed. I thought Oreon (Courtney) was a huge boost despite being undersized. Grayson kicked it in the second half. Davian still hit big shots and John had another full game. We have a quick turnaround tomorrow against a really good and extremely well rested Warner Pacific team. Lustig and Hunt started the back-and-forth for LC State, and a 3 from Brown gave the Warriors an 8-5 lead at 17:22. Another triple from Brown and a free throw from Lustig kept LC ahead by a slim margin, and Brennen Newsom added two baskets to make it 22-20 for the Warriors at 10:31. Multnomah took the lead with a 3 at 8:52 and held it until a 3 from Brown tied things 34-34 with 4:08 left in the half. The Lions closed out the half with an 11-2 run to take a 45-36 advantage in the locker room. Hunt gave the Warriors momentum in the second half with LC State’s first six points. One of the baskets sparked a massive 20-0 run, with a pair of 3s from Brown, to give LC State a 58-49 lead at 1:15 p.m. Hunt added 10 points during the streak. A deep 3 from Lustig at 11:58 and a pair of triples from Kai Warren kept the lead with the Warriors midway through the half. LC led 67-56 with 10 minutes left. Oreon Courtney kept the momentum going with the Warriors with back-to-back jumpers under six minutes to make it a 73-62 game. Lustig, Brown and Sam Stockton added to the total in the final minutes of the 87-70 win. Brown led the Warriors with 23 points in the contest on seven 3-pointers. Lustig and Hunt each scored 18, and Hunt led the defense with seven rebounds. Courtney added eight points, and Lustig and Courtney grabbed six boards each. Silas Bennion delivered four assists. The Warriors shot .447 as a team and had just four turnovers the entire game. Multnomahs Tyrese Taylor led all scorers with 31 points, Wallace Ungwiluk added 11 and three players grabbed eight rebounds. FOLLOWING The Warriors close out the regular season on Saturday against Warner Pacific. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with Senior Night around 5:45 p.m. Stay up to date with all things Warrior Athletics atlcwarriors.comand on social media @LCWarriors.

