A glimpse of Sinead Gorey’s Strip Club Saloon at London Fashion Week

Sinead Gorey makes clothes for bad bitches. It is a fact. From curve-enhancing prints to popping colors, chances are you’ve seen some part of Gorey’s signature aesthetic that’s buzzing in London’s nightclubs and now she’s taking her inclusive and thought-provoking designs to the fashion week stages where they belong.

The London-based designer made her solo debut at London Fashion Week this season, taking her clan of party girls and dropping them into the heart of the Wild Wild West. Gorey’s Eclectic Fall/Winter 2023 The presentation offered a fusion of bleached cowhides, digitally printed lycra and seamless shapewear finished with hand-beaded fringe – featuring the release of its first ever branded boot and partnership with Kickers.

Amid the glittering mayhem, Gorey let us slip into the living room of his strip club to take a closer look and catch up on his inspiration this season and the process behind the collection.

Scroll down to read the full interview.

This season you are making your solo debut at London Fashion Week. What does it do?

I’ve done Fashion Week before but it was BFC’s sponsorship and it was held in the Discovery Lab and I had a lot more help. It was my first solo show and it was stressful but really crazy. It smells what it’s supposed to feel, you know?

What can you tell us about the inspiration behind the collection?

I always play on that party girl aesthetic, I’m obsessed with ugly coyote and Wild West movies so I wanted to create a saloon bar where the girls run the bar and they’re the boss. In a lot of western movies the girls are set back behind the bar and it’s not up to par with the way women are and modern glamour. I wanted to highlight that, update it, and make a really fun presentation.

Mission accomplished! How would you say your design and aesthetic evolved for fashion week?



I feel like the brand aesthetic already really lends itself to the format of a presentation, it works so well for the brand because you can build a whole world around the collection rather than just regimenting it on a podium. A lot of the collection is dance oriented and it’s wearable so here the girls are dancing and having fun and it makes sense.

The story continues

Totally. Tell us a bit about the process behind the collection, what are some of the fabrics you used?

Each collection, there are a few basic categories that I develop. There is the seamless knit, which is suitable for sizes 6 to 16, and then I have the printed pieces in lycra that we develop each season. They’re built around curve-enhancing prints and this season we’ve changed them up a bit by using a corset piercing and lacing them up to go with seamless mesh. Then we also have the leather category and woven pieces.

If people could remember only one thing from this collection, what would it be?

I want them to come here and see the girl I design for and draw for.

Who is this girl?

She’s just a bad bitch! A bad bitch who doesn’t care. These days girls dress how they want and that’s exactly what I like to see.