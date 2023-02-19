Overzealous dress code moral policing is a concern, says Wanita MCA





JOHOR BARU: Recent dress code incidents in which women were denied entry to government buildings are concerning, said Wanita MCA National President Wong You Fong. She said the authorities should exercise discretion and common sense in the face of such circumstances. Wanita MCA is concerned about the overzealous dress code moral policing that continues in government offices, with the latest incident taking place at Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG),” she said. Wong said in the most recent incident on Wednesday (February 15), a 60-year-old woman was barred from using the elevator to renew her business permit on the second floor after walking into the premises because her outfit was “not long enough”. . From the photo, it’s obvious the hemline covered her shin, just before it reached her ankles, she said in a statement on Saturday, February 18. In this regard, President of Johor MCA Wanita said that security guards are in charge of building security and should not act as a form of moral police. Regarding the MBPG security guard, security guards are responsible for maintaining the safety and security of staff and visitors in the building, instead of exploiting their position to satisfy their covetousness and (conduct) policing moral,” Wong said. Society cannot be made to accept little Napoleons who assume they have been given the unwritten license to ogle anyone’s anatomical physique based on the execution of dress codes, she said. added. Thursday (February 16), The star reported that a 60-year-old businesswoman was banned from using the elevator at MBPG for allegedly dressing inappropriately. The woman wore a long pastel yellow dress that stretched to mid-calf and covered shoes when she reported to council for business license matters around 11am on Wednesday (February 15). In another case in Perak, a woman was allegedly reprimanded by a medical worker for “dressing indecently” while being treated in hospital during the incident at 11 p.m. on Sunday (February 12) . Another case that has recently come to the fore is that of a woman who was refused entry to a police station in Kajang because she was wearing shorts. Wong also said MCA’s women’s wing fears that the focus on attire will water down and ultimately erode Malaysia’s multicultural values. We note that Interior Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution has advised the police to accept reports regardless of what clothes a person is wearing and Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa has asserted that every patient deserves priority, regardless of the dress code. Wanita MCA does not advocate that the public can simply put on any skimpy or revealing outfit and walk into any venue. As long as the individual is suitably dressed, there is no justification for denying entry. However, in emergency or life-and-death circumstances, authorities should use discretion and common sense to allow individual entry, she said.

