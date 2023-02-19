Simone Rocha Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Lughnasadh (or Lughnasa) is the Irish harvest festival that dates back to pagan times and about which Brian Friel wrote a great play. Before the arrival of Christianity and since, but differently, it has acted as a counterpoint to Beltane: a time to give thanks for the bounty of summers and a time for communities to mingle. On the blood-red carpet of Westminster’s cavernous Central Methodist Hall tonight, Simone Rocha used Lughnasadh as a vehicle for a forward expansion of her design language as the addition of menswear to her catalog catalyzed the season. last. I started to be interested in the rituals of the relations, because I wanted to continue to show women and men together: how they correspond, said Rocha before the emission. This correspondence, or dialogue, has already been heard in detail. She said of her menswear: we have men buying it, we have women buying it, and it’s really natural. The models walked around the circle of the first level of the hall before carefully descending the ornate central staircase to skirt the rows of those seated below. On stage, a group of musicians conjured up a moody, sometimes sinister composition with very Celtic overtones. Rochas gathering for the harvest, to reap what had been sown before, began with a three-part sunrise of blistered all-gold feminine looks whose surface was puckered like a pile of ripened wheat seeds. These were in typically generous silhouettes, full of arms and skirt. Surrounding them were darker looks, including a menswear set consisting of a classic-fit black car coat, but knocked up over nappa trousers (a four-season foray aside, this collection also contained of Rochas-soled leather offerings, she said). Perry Ogden of Pony Kids, another renowned work of art exploring Irish rituals and life, wore a thin black double-breasted coat in cut Linton tweed with lurex. As the looks unfolded and the tempo of the soundtrack gained melodic urgency, you began to imagine the founding fathers of the places feeling shaken by the increasingly cheeky, albeit very poetic, accents. , from this collection. The red ribbons that fell from the hair, clothing and sometimes from the eyes of some models were believed to represent the blood traditionally smeared on children’s faces to ward off evil spirits and bad luck. The raffia (highly flammable) stuffed and supporting a series of felt-embroidered rural crinolines, mostly women’s lace dresses, spoke of messy bales of hay productively. These carried a richly contradictory tension between the ostensible primacy of the silhouette and the tumbled suggestion of their craftsmanship. Dresses and undergarments for women, as well as a stretched elastic tank top for men served to showcase the bodies within. Two last dresses all in raffia were totemic. Her lust and her love and this idea of ​​ritual, offered Rocha.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/fall-2023-ready-to-wear/simone-rocha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos