Cinderella Project of Maine will host free prom dress giveaways in March and April

BELFAST The Cinderella Project of Maine, an initiative of Waldo CAP, announces upcoming event dates in March and April for Prom Dress Giveaways. Free prom dresses will be available to all Maine high school students at three locations across the state. Some sites may operate by appointment only. Please contact the event organizers or find site-specific details online prior to attending the event.

The first giveaway events will be hosted by the Aroostook County Action Program from their office, located on the 3rd floor of 480 Main Street in Près Isle, on SAT. March 4 and from Thursday March 9 to Saturday March 11.

Gardiner Area High School is set to hold its event on Sunday, April 2.

The Waldo CAPs event, sponsored in 2023 by First National Bank and First National Bank Wealth Management, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at the Wentworth Event Center, 139 Searsport Avenue, Belfast. Contact Waldo CAP at (207) 338-6809 for questions about events or to schedule an appointment.

The project, which began in 2006 as a grassroots effort to provide free prom dresses to high school students in Waldo County, has grown over the past two decades to distribute hundreds of dresses each year during the season. proms to students all over the state.

In 2009, Waldo Community Action Partners, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote economic stability and improve the lives of low-income residents, took ownership of the Cinderella Project.

The agency set out to expand the reach of the projects by recruiting two sister sites: one serving central Maine from the Gardiner area high school and another located in Aroostook County, coordinated in partnership with the Aroostook County Action Program.

Last year, more than 250 new and gently used dresses were distributed across the three sites, and students representing 11 of Maines’ 16 counties attended events.

This year, the project organizers hope to increase attendance at the event. Allison Harrell, Community Partnerships Coordinator and Project Organizer with Waldo CAP, said, “We want to get all of this year’s events out as soon as possible and try to reach Maine as much as possible. We take calls year-round from people across the state looking for a dress and ready to take a trip for one. Sometimes they just missed one of the dates, and unfortunately we don’t have the ability to remove the dresses from storage after the events.

Dresses are kept in bags, hung and organized by size and style in storage for most of the year. Volunteers take care of unpacking and moving over 1,000 dresses from storage units to be set up for the one-day event in Belfast each year.

Wentworth Event Centre, a popular wedding venue on Belfast’s waterfront, has donated the use of its event space to the project since 2021.

We only have one week to move the dresses, set up the space, review our inventory (including incoming donations) and stage the event, Harrell said. It’s a big boost, and we really couldn’t do it without our volunteers.

An event day typically requires 18-20 volunteers, affectionately known as fairy godmothers, helping to check in and out students, make minor alterations and, of course, find the perfect dress. The day after the event, all remaining dresses are put away and returned to storage well before the stroke of midnight.

In the county, all of that is changing as the Aroostook County Action Program has designated a portion of newly acquired office space for Maine’s Cinderella Project comes to Aroostook, the ACAP branch of the Cinderella Project. The space, located on the 3rd floor of the new building, will remain dedicated throughout the year, allowing ACAP to make appointments outside of the regular project season and to organize expanded promotional events.

Waldo CAP continues to seek new partners to hold promotional events in other parts of the state. The Belfasts 2022 event attracted students from as far away as Cumberland and Piscataquis counties.

We would like to see these students served closer to home, and we currently have the inventory to start a new site, Harrell said.

Storage issues are the most persistent challenge for onboarding new partners.

This project has stood the test of time and proven its value to Maine residents, she said. Organizing the event is a community effort, but one that people really appreciate and uplifts them. I would love to talk to anyone interested in becoming a partner.

Maine’s Days Jewelers have partnered with the Cinderella Project to serve as year-round collection sites for clothing donations. Dresses can be dropped off at any Maine Days Jewelers store during regular business hours. Those interested in donating can also contact WCAP directly at (207) 338-6809 or ACAP at (207) 764-3721. Waldo CAP is currently seeking donations for prom dresses, jewelry, handbags and plus size dress shoes ahead of their April event.

For more information, contact Harrell at (207) 338-6809 or visitfacebook.com/cinderellaprojectmaine. Donations are tax deductible.