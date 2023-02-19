Cronin says UCLA seed in NCAA bracket preview is ‘comical’





LOS ANGELES (AP) The Division I men’s basketball committee revealed its top 16 teams for next month’s NCAA tournament on Saturday, and UCLA coach Mick Cronin found the current top seed in his comic team. Top-ranked Alabama was elected as the top seed in the committees. Houston No. 2, Purdue No. 3 and Kansas No. 5 have been selected as the No. 1 seeds at this time. No. 8 Arizona was selected as the sixth seed, while fourth-seeded UCLA was eighth. The Pac-12 rivals will meet on March 4 in their regular season finale. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 58-52 last month. If you ask for my one-word answer on this comedic ranking, a straight-faced Cronin said after the Bruins routed California 78-43 on Saturday night. I will try not to laugh. Cronin attributed the Bruins’ projected seed to last summer’s announcement that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024. When we left the Pac-12, it cost a lot of people millions of dollars and there was going to be a fallout, and I think that’s a direct result, he said. I had nothing to do with our leaving the league, but you’re dealing with the fallout by being a lame duck. The committee placed the 16 teams in the four regions. The Bruins (23-4 overall, 14-2 Pac-12) landed in the East Region, playing in New York, with Purdue, No. 11 seed Iowa State and the lead of Serial No. 14 Marquette. Meanwhile, Arizona (24-4, 13-4) was placed in the West, to be played in Las Vegas, with Kansas, the No. 12 seed Kansas State and the No. ° 15 Gonzaga. A few years ago, we proved that your seed doesn’t matter, Cronin said. In 2021, the 11th-seeded Bruins reached the Final Four before losing in overtime to Gonzaga in the national semifinals. UCLA leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. said he was unaware the preview bracket was announced. I will wait for the final installment to be excited or not excited, he says. Probably excited. The bracket preview show aired on CBS. Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is March 12. ___ AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/ AP_Top25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-mens-ucla-bruins-southern-california-trojans-basketball-cb8ccdd63f7363bdf0576b863e4140fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos