



SALT LAKE CITY Tyrese Haliburton started the NBA All-Star three-point contest in record fashion, but he couldn’t close the deal finishing third behind champion Damian Lillard and teammate Buddy Hield. Haliburton tied a contest-high three-pointer with 31 points in her first round, but finished with 17 in the final. It felt good but I ended up choking, he said with a smile. I just choked. But, the rough finish didn’t diminish the experience for him. Book Tyrese next year, he said. I will be at the competition next year. I’ll get this back. I’ll get it back for sure. And while the competition was taking place at Vivint Arena in Utah, Milwaukee and Oshkosh faced off in the early rounds as Tyler Herro was also in the competition. But Herro said there was no state of origin bragging rights on the line between the two guards. No, I mean he’s here for a better reason than me, the former Whitnall High School student said. I’m here for the three-point contest, it’s All-Star. So that’s the ultimate dream is to be a star. So at the end of the day all the love goes out to him and I’m very happy for him. We’ve been playing together since third year so it’s always been back and forth, competitive, it’s just who we are, that’s why we were here. Haliburton said the pair took a moment on the bench to reflect on how close they’ve come since growing up in Wisconsin. We played AAU together from sixth to eighth grade, obviously a guy who will hold me accountable for my development as a basketball player and hopefully do the same for him,” Haliburton said. We push each other. We don’t communicate much these days, but we see what other people are doing and I think we both use that push. It’s good for both of us. Sacramentos Kevin Huerter, Bostons Jayson Tatum, Utahs Lauri Markkanen and New Yorks Julius Randle also participated. Herro said he finally practiced moving around the ball racks earlier in the day and admitted it was the first time he had done it. He said there was a strategy that the balls had to start getting into a rhythm, but when the competition started he couldn’t quite catch a rhythm and finished with 16 points. It was quite similar in practice, he said afterwards. Just some shots, some not. It was a good experience, however.

