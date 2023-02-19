London Fashion Week: Lady Lola Bute looks racy in a VERY revealing see-through dress

Lady Lola Bute turned heads at a London Fashion Week party after donning a sheer mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

The socialite, 23, stunned in the black cowl neck midi dress with metallic print which she paired with gold heels as she attended the EX x Perfect Magazine party at the Dorchester Hotel on Friday night.

Lola, whose father is the late Marquess of Bute, channeled 1990s Kate Moss as her blonde locks hung over her shoulders in a shaggy cut with long bangs to frame her face.

The model completed her sultry look with a fresh manicure showing off red nail polish, while showing off a glimpse of her black thong underneath the garment.

She was also pictured posing up a storm with friends, model Evie Henderson and her sister-in-law Delilah Austin (who has a child with Lady Lola’s half-brother Josh de Lissier).

Lady Lola Bute, 23, turned heads at the Dorchester Hotel as she donned a metallic print mesh dress, showing off her black thong and leaving little to the imagination as she attended a London Fashion Week party

The racy display comes in happier times for the socialite, having suffered heartbreak when her father John Colum Crichton-Stuart died in 2021 of cancer.

Two years earlier, in 2019, her then-boyfriend Kai Schachter-Rich tragically committed suicide.

However, she appears to have found love again after posting a series of photos of her with a new beau, Dutch model Parker van Noord, 24, to ring in the new year.

Model Lola posed for a photo with Delilah Austin (left), who has a baby with the socialite’s half-brother Josh de Lissier and Evie Henderson (right)

The socialite beamed as she threw her arms around model pal Evie Henderson, who was dressed in a black dress with a black fur shawl

Lola showed it all in the metallic print mesh dress, showing off her enviable figure with 1990s hair possibly inspired by Kate Moss

The model showed off her stunning figure in the mesh dress with metallic details at the Dorchester Hotel

In the series of snaps on her Instagram, she got up close and personal with the dapper model who was dressed in a tux and smoking a cigarette, as she looked elegant in a black dress.

She wrote: ‘Happy New Year from me and mine’ as photos showed her embracing her new flame.

Speaking to the Telegraph last year, the model and health campaigner opened up about her grief, saying she wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

Lola explained that she had an ‘unpleasant sense of worry’ when she said goodbye to him at Christmas 2020, after the family spent the break together at their ancestral seat on the Isle of Bute.

“At the ferry, I kept running to give him another hug. There was something weird about me that was like, ‘Imagine if this was the last time I hugged him.’ And then I did not see him until daylight [before] he died, because it was lockdown.

Unfortunately, the family thought John had overcome his leukemia when he relapsed.

“I literally didn’t think it would happen until it happened,” Lola added, “he was so strong. He was like our rock. He had never even had a cold.

Her mother Serena Bute, a fashion designer, added that she had felt like “half a person” since losing her husband of 21 years and did not want to worry their children unnecessarily when the cancer returned.