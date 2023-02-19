Truett-McConnell upsets South East No. 4 in dramatic fashion





LAKELAND, Fla. (February 17, 2023) – The Truett McConnell University softball team hit the road for a weekend in Florida, with their second stop Friday at No. 4 Southeastern University. The Lady Bears upset the Fire with a 6-4 victory in Game 1, recording seven hits and seeing a strong performance from the pitching staff, while continuing the momentum in Game 2 for a 4-3 upset to ensure scanning. TMU climbs to a 4-2 season record, while the Fire drops to 2-2. GAME 1 | 6-4

The Lady Bears hit the board early with a Grace bends walk and Justine Gorton sacrifice bunt to put Folds in scoring position. A Briley Lawson single to center field marked TMU’s first run of the day (1-0). A double to left field of Kyndall Gipson moved the runners back into scoring position, followed by Cassie Boatright taking advantage of a defensive error to add to the score of the Lady Bears (3-0). The two teams remained tied until the start of the third saw a solo home run by Lawson into left field to add to TMU’s (4-0) lead. The Fire responded with their own hits to score their first inning of the game (4-1). A crucial Lady Bears sixth inning was sparked by a Gipson walk paired with a sacrificial bunt from Hailey’s Chronicle to move Gipson into scoring position. An electric home run from Boatright over the left field fence gave TMU its last points of the game (6-1). The Fire recorded several hits to tack on runs, but a stellar pitching performance from Olivia Hague Put out the fire to secure the first victory for the Lady Bears (6-4). LEADERS

Lawson led the way offensively, going 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs while Gipson was 2-2 at the plate with a run. Tricks and Boatright were 1-4 at the plate individually, with Boatright recording four RBIs. Launcher Kyleigh Sanders picked up its second win, recording two strikeouts in five innings. Haag collected his first save of the season, recording three strikeouts and allowing just three hits in two innings. GAME 2 | 4-3

The Lady Bears continued to rally in Game 2, where the start of the first inning was set in motion with a Gorton double to left field. A Lawson single scored the first inning of the Lady Bears game, followed by a Ellie Abner home run to left field to put TMU in front early (3-0). The Fire responded quickly with their own hits to close in on the Lady Bears (3-2). The start of the second inning was sparked by a Gorton single with Lawson and Abner walking to charge the bases. A clutch Cronic single to left field gave TMU their last run of the game (4-2). The bottom of the fifth inning saw the Fire respond with their own hits to cut the deficit (4-3). With a runner down third, a Gipson strikeout secured the Lady Bears’ second win and swept the fire (4-3). LEADERS

Gorton led the way offensively, going 2-4 at the plate with two runs while Lawson was 1-2 at the plate with a run and an RBI. Abner was seen going 1-2 at the plate with two RBIs and a run. Pitcher Gipson recorded his second win of the season, recording one strikeout and allowing just two hits in five innings. FOLLOWING

The Lady Bears wrap up their Florida road trip with a doubleheader at Warner University on Saturday, February 18. The first game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Southeastern University Truett-McConnell College Softball Appalachian Athletic Conference The Sun Conference Game Results

