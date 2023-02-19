Glamorous Empathy by Simone Rochas

With their diaphanous mountains of tulle, bows and rhinestones, Simone Rochas’ clothes are the stuff of fairy tales, and indeed her Fall 2023 collection, which debuts at London Fashion Week on Saturday evening, is inspire. In particular, I turned to Lughnasadh, pronounced LOO-nuh-suh, which is Ireland’s autumn tradition, and the rituals surrounding it. The idea is this kind of adolescent folklore, but fixed today, in this idea of ​​realism.

Realism isn’t a word that might come to mind for pagan rituals, but Rocha is the master of wearable fantasy, especially right now. Each collection, she explains, begins as a reaction to the previous show. In her beloved Spring 2023 collection, there was something about it that felt very airy, and it was about me harnessing that emotion. But he felt in the air. And this collection feels very grounded and very close to the earth.

Looks from the Simone Rochas Spring 2023 show. WWD // Getty Images Oh dear! WWD // Getty Images

Rocha has a way of making dark people pragmatic. It’s something that’s always been a part of me that there’s a practicality and a reality. And for me, it’s this collision that has always been my way of designing. What she loves, she says, is when she can search for inspiration and then translate it into clothes that, when people wear them, feel an element of that emotion that went into the original story. .

Participants in a Simone Rocha fashion show are often dressed head to toe in her creations. Jeremy Moeller // Getty Images Even while wearing her boldest translucent pieces or dramatic opera gloves. Jeremy Moeller // Getty Images

Her clothes speak of frivolous pleasures on the surface of ribbons, swans, pink, sequins, but her shapes and fabrics allow the wearer to layer, manipulate or play with the clothes to express what they want. While much gender fluidity has seen designers play with masculine-coded garments like blazers, pants and shirts, Rocha defies norms with what is considered feminine to create an image of eccentric strength. Clothes can come from that fleeting, feminine, emotional place, but when they’re on your body, I see it as security, or uniform, or armor. It doesn’t have to be hard, and it can be fragile and it can be tactile. But there is real security in clothing for me.

Haley Bennett in a Simone Rocha look, including beaded socks and opera gloves and an egg-shaped handbag. David M. Bennett // Getty Images

Rocha founded her brand in 2010, during London Fashion Week, and has been one of the city’s stars ever since. (She was born in Ireland and speaks with a lemony accent; her father is Chinese-Irish designer John Rocha.) She was one of Monclers Genius designers, making shell jackets adorned with ribbons and shiny black puffer jackets that looked gothically adorable; she also created a collaborative line with H&M, in spring 2021, which sparked online meltdowns when it went on sale . Her clothes are smart without being pretentious, and frilly without being fussy. In fact, their bulky silhouettes and layers of clothing belie their remarkable ease of wear. She could make a sheer slip, for example, that can be worn over a shimmery white cable-knit crop top and panties, or over pants and a button-up shirt. Clothing can be as discreet or erotic as the wearer wishes. Stylist Haley Wollens attended a dinner party late last year wearing a sheer tulle collar with nothing underneath.

Jenny Walton wears a Simone Rocha coat. Kirstin Sinclair // Getty Images

Although her brand is in its second decade and has an admirably cohesive aesthetic, fandom for Rochas’ work has grown exponentially over the past three years. The support around her brand resembles that of Rick Owens or Comme des Garons, where dedicated clients and editors arrive at her show dressed head-to-toe in Simone Rocha. Shoppers who have her pieces in their wardrobe often find things as varied as a ruffled pencil skirt or a bomber jacket with sweetheart cutouts to be an unexpected workhorse. And for a certain kind of millennial or Gen Z artist, who primarily works in a medium outside of fashion but voraciously follows it as a subculture, Rocha is like Pradala, a brand to wear to signal an in-the-know attitude. on femininity, gender, and art. Photographer Quil Lemons, filmmaker Janicza Bravo and illustrator Jenny Walton are all regularly spotted in Rochas clothing.

I always knew what I was doing was very specific to me and myself as a designer, she says. And with that, I always knew it wouldn’t be for everyone. I’ve always been very comfortable living with it. And I think with that, then you attract people who also have an affinity with that.

But then, she continues with a chuckle, eventually people who always felt like outsiders actually have all these insiders.

Spring 2023 was light and “airy”, explains Simone Rocha. John Giannoni // Getty Images Each collection begins as a reaction to the previous one, so Fall 2023 will be “very close to earth.” John Giannoni // Getty Images

Rocha traces the most recent enthusiasm for the brand to its H&M collaboration, released amid the pandemic. And when it opened up, remotely, all of these people felt part of our community and our world when we were so detached, she says. It was really revealing. And I think it’s also given me more confidence to be really proud of everything we do and the collaborations we do, [which] bring people together, basically. This kinship around the brand is what really drove me forward in recent years, she says.

But it also seems like her clothes tap into the shifts happening in fashion and identity that radiate beyond her line, or are a worthy vehicle for it. Although she officially introduced menswear in the Spring 2023 collection now hitting stores, her clothes have always felt inclusive, even in their most feminine form. She thinks of the artist Louise Bourgeois, an artist who has long inspired her (many of Bourgeois’ works can be seen in Rochas stores around the world). His work was always so personal, but when you saw it, it was personal to You, she says. And that’s how I feel about clothes. I think it’s a real relationship between what you put on your body and yourself. I think it’s so personal. And that’s all the facets of being a woman, you know what I mean? Or be a human, even. And I think that’s what I find very interesting: to dissect that and put it, basically, in a dress or a skirt, or a t-shirt or a shirt or a piece of knitwear.

While gender fluid dressing has been a prominent conversation in fashion and style for the past three years, big fashion brands (and big celebrities) sometimes struggle to articulate what it might mean, on tiptoe around male or female clothing associations. (See: accusations that Harry Styles, in his Gucci blouses, is queerbaiting.) Rochas’ clothes exist in a realm outside of that. I no longer know if I think about gender when I put on clothes, especially his! Lemons, the photographer, tells me. Lemons describes her clothes as more elegant than fragile: When I wear Simone Rocha, I feel extremely powerful. I love when people don’t understand the look!

Clothes are very disruptive actually, he continues. Simone creates a conversation while making clothes by asking the question why not! It’s punk! It’s a fuck-you respectful of tradition! Men’s fashion is so boring. I’m glad it leaves more room for play and exploration! If you get it, you get it. If you don’t, you don’t.

Actress Stephanie Hsu attends a BAFTA event in January wearing a Simone Rocha dress from the Spring 2023 collection. Monique Skipper // Getty Images

Rocha is part of a cohort of designers many of whom are women who see their role not as authoritative creators of trends or ideas, but rather as empaths who provide the tools or palette for their clients to s ‘express. It’s up to the wearer to style the clothes in a way that makes them comfortable, confident, or mysterious (or whatever). Designers like Tory Burch and Maryam Nassir Zadeh also come to mind here, for their collections that feature convertible or modular pieces that lend themselves to interpretation.

Rocha seems to have developed a language in which bows and ruffles are separated from their finicky or frivolous associations. Or maybe it’s that Rocha values ​​frivolity, considering it as important and valuable as heavy shoulders or precise tailoring. I like the story of something like a knot, a frill or a pearl, she says. And then dissecting it and looking at, actually, what was that archetype? Was it even true? Is that how women felt back then? What pearls were associated with? And then actually, if we put them in the context of today, and if you think of them as a stone from the sea and what this natural thing does, it completely changes how when I was at the school, people went to rugby games and girls wear pearl earrings with rugby shirts. It is to smash ideas. And simply interpret them in a way that relates to the reality of femininity or masculinity today.