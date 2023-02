Amanda Holden turns up the heat in a micro mini dress

February 18, 2023 – 22:55 GMT



Matthew Moore

Amanda Holden is always the center of attention and she showed why on Friday when she took to her social media pages in a daring outfit.

Amanda Holden had a magical mid-term break with his family as they made their way to Dubai, and the presenter shared a glimpse of his absence. THE England has an incredible talent judge shared several glimpses of her dinner at Coya, a Latin cuisine-inspired restaurant in the city, and when she posed outside the venue, she looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous mini dress. THE bold outfit introduced her toned legs as she flashed a huge smile as she posed for the scene-stealing photo. WATCH: Amanda Holden details her set of thigh-high boots Loading player… She shared a video montage of the restaurant’s lavish interiors, as well as the sumptuous meal the family shared, saying, “Thank you for taking care of us @coyadubai.” It wasn’t the only adventure she had while she was away, as she also shared another video of the family at Atlantis Water Park. PHOTOS: Amanda Holden wows fans as she shows off endless legs in thigh-baring dress Amanda looked stunning in a one-piece white one-piece as she relaxed in the sun, while riding down some of the water park’s daring slides. Amanda enjoyed a night out Amanda recently celebrated her 52nd birthday and she took to social media in a gorgeous string bikini for the big event. Amanda sipped fresh coconut, looking ever so glamorous in a flowing kaftan, chic sun visor and oversized sunglasses. “52 years old today – grateful to be alive and happy with the people I love,” Amanda captioned her post, which sparked a flurry of messages from friends and fans who were seriously confused about the age of the star… Amanda visited a water park “Perfect at 52 [flame emoji] Happy birthday!!! Beautiful inside and out,” wrote a friend, while one avid fan added, “52 has never looked so good!” WATCH: Amanda Holden looks unrecognizable in touching photo with rarely seen sister WATCH: Amanda Holden looks flawless in her little red silk shirt “The 5 and the 2… surely that’s the wrong way?” added another, while a fourth comment read, “Fitest 52-year-old alive.” Amanda is no stranger to luxury vacations, having traveled to sunnier climes several times in the past year with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get all the latest royalty and celebrity news straight to your inbox.

