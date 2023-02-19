Molly Goddard Fall/Winter 2023

This season, we’re breaking down the Fall/Winter 2023 collections with a new franchise, The Fashion Week Cheat Sheet. After talking to the designers about their inspiration, key pieces, faces on the catwalk and names on the front row, we bring you everything you need to know about AW23.

London Fashion Week is in full swing with the usual fanfare of street photography, front row celebrities and late night parties. But, for Molly Goddard, this season was all about stripping things down, getting back to basics, to focus entirely on what her brand stands for, great design.

“It’s a very small show – this season we only have a small number of reporters and buyers, really stripped down,” Goddard told me this week. “No fuss, no circus. And so that’s kind of the main thing of the whole collection too.

Presenting from her studio in East London, the designer said she wanted attendees to see everything up close – “it’s all about slowing down and focusing on the clothes”. It was a response to the mood in the industry at the moment, where designers are often forced to direct their energy elsewhere – red carpet dressing, brand promotion, social media – rather than being able to devote their full pay attention to what they are really passionate about.

Imaxtree Imaxtree

“I think wanting to strip it all down and show it that way is actually a reaction, maybe, to what’s going on right now. I feel like things got a little crazy – there’s no emphasis on clothes. I want this to be an antidote to that. For me, the focus has always been on the clothes – I’m not really interested in the spectacle around it all.

This showed not just in the runway setting, but of course in the designs themselves, which Goddard describes as simple and practical. “Nothing was made for the show of this one. I wanted it to be a really wearable collection.

Theme and inspiration

“I always do a lot of research, so there will be a million references and points of inspiration in the collection, but in terms of defining the whole production, I really wanted the focus to be on the clothing, on craftsmanship,” Goddard reiterates. “I wanted to do a show that feels very honest and direct. The studio is where we work, where everything is designed, where patterns are cut, where we do all our fittings, and I wanted to bring everyone into that world.

Imaxtree Imaxtree

In what she described as her “ode to fashion”, the designer worked with her sister and stylist Alice Goddard to delve into the past, combing through the archives of Central Saint Martins Library, reflecting on how they were actually going to style the pieces they remembered. when they were young; the pieces they coveted in fashion magazines, as well as the ones they were able to buy.

“A Charles James dress with this Ralph Lauren sweater; Anna Molinari is slipping in this Cerutti coat, leopard-print jeans we bought from Gap Kids at Whiteleys, sporty screen-printed sweaters from Portobello, an exposed snap belt we shared at Claire’s Accessories. They also went through Molly Goddard’s archives. “We pulled out parts that had worked and parts that hadn’t – restyling, remodeling, changing fabric, refining. The result is a nostalgic, familiar, grown-up, wearable, pared-back collection.

Imaxtree Imaxtree

Hero Coins

“This season we made this wool knit, but it’s really quite stiff – there are pin bends, so you have to process it and apply those pinch marks. It’s quite sculptural in a way – and then we have some of the leopard print tulle, which I’m really, really excited to wear. When it comes to outerwear, we’ve done some heavyweight men’s tailoring.

Imaxtree Imaxtree

The message

It is negligent to talk about trends with this collection, in which Goddard does not want to play so passionately. These are clothes inspired by her love of fashion, influenced by the past and designed to be worn and loved forever.

“I guess I always want my collections to feel timeless, that’s the wrong word because it seems too grand and I don’t mean it that way,” she says. “It’s more about being seasonless and long-lasting. I want everything to have a very long lifespan, and to be worn and cherished forever. I don’t want anything to be a trend or a viral moment, I don’t want a flash of the season, it’s never about instant gratification. I want to create clothes that you want to wear again and again and keep forever. I always feel that way, but I think it’s especially true this season.