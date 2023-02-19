100 Days of Dresses: Central Nursery’s Lauren Sposato Honors One of the School’s Founders with Fashion | Daily news alerts

WESTERLY As her students, colleagues, friends, family and Instagram followers on “eat.playluxe” can happily attest, Lauren Sposato broke a fashion record last week.

It was the day after Valentine’s Day, and Sposato, the principal and headmistress of Westerly’s Central Nursery School, had achieved her goal: she had worn a different dress every day for the 100 days since the start of the school year in September. It was her way of honoring Barbara Higgins, one of the founders of the preschool.

“I love the dresses,” Sposato said, smiling as the little kids she cared for paired off to play. “And it’s a great way to pay tribute to Barbara.”

Higgins, who worked at the school from 1970 to 2004 and lives in Pawcatuck, is a Central Nursery School legend.

Known for her stylish wardrobe, Higgins is said to have worn a dress to work every day when she taught kindergarten, which has been a Western institution for more than half a century.

“We call it the Barbara Higgins dress challenge,” said Tia Burgess, Sposato’s co-worker in preschool. “Lauren has always admired her… [and was impressed by the fact] that she wore a dress to work every day until she retired.”

“I admire her and aspire to be like her,” Sposato said with a broad smile. “She’s so sweet and humble, and in all the photos of her, she’s smiling and wearing a dress.

“She’s so cute,” she added. “I love it.”

Sposato, the married mother of two sons, Luca, 15, and Rocco, 13, said many of her students’ parents attended kindergarten themselves and asked about Higgins who retired in 2004 .

“They’ll say things like, ‘I came here when I was little and I have such fond memories of her,'” Sposato said. “I just hope I’ll be remembered the same way.”

Higgins, one of the school’s first teachers, joined Karen Skelton, Linda Tompkin, Kay Perrone and Marilyn Gardner in October 1970 to teach the first 13 children enrolled in the first class at Central Baptist Nursery School for three mornings per week.

“We loved our work, especially working with the kids and each other. We really had fun,” Higgins told The Sun in a 2010 interview. “The rewards have been many, especially watching the kids progress and mature throughout the school year.”

Sposato, 42, from New York, graduated from Iona College. She earned a master’s degree from Mercy College and began her local teaching career as a substitute teacher in Westerly Public Schools.

When there was an opening 13 years ago at Central Baptist when the school was run by Laura Beverly, she was hired to work alongside Rebecca Turano and Joan Pagliuso.

“I love it,” said Sposato, who was elegantly dressed in a blue and white dress. “I believe I am here to stay.”

Sposato, who is married to Westerly native Rocky Sposato, sales manager at Valenti Toyota, said the dress-up challenge started as a fun way to start the new school year, especially after all the confusion and interruptions caused by the pandemic.

Sposato kept track of her outfits by posting selfies on her Instagram page with memes with sayings like “Life is too short, love and wear nice clothes” and “I hope something beautiful happens to you Today”.

At first, she says, she didn’t know how many days she would continue the streak, but she consulted with her best friends who encouraged her to see how long she could continue.

When she approached the 50 dress mark, she asked her Instagram followers to weigh in.

At Christmas, she said, she wore many holiday-themed dresses, which her little students noticed and liked. In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, she found dresses with hearts to wear.

One day, Sposato recounts with a laugh, the mother of one of his kindergartners put on a dress and her daughter approved of it.

“Her daughter said, ‘Mom, you look like Miss Lauren,'” Sposato said.

As much as she loves dresses, she also loves looking for them.

“I love shopping,” she laughed, “and I love shopping locally.”

Sposato said she primarily frequents Woodees Boutique in downtown Westerly, Loving Life Boutique in downtown Pawcatuck, stores like Rochelle in Watch Hill and local consignment stores, like Deja Vu, to find her dresses, as well as online outlets.

“I can’t say enough good things about him in general,” Burgess said, noting that “it’s a great story to tell. [what] with all the evil that is happening in the world. …I think she deserves recognition for all the hard work she puts in here. Hard work with a fun sartorial twist.”

“I don’t know how I can stop now,” Sposato said with a laugh. “It’s been fun, and who knows, maybe I’ll wake up other people’s brains.”

