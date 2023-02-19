Connect with us

Fashion

100 Days of Dresses: Central Nursery’s Lauren Sposato Honors One of the School’s Founders with Fashion | Daily news alerts

100 Days of Dresses: Central Nursery’s Lauren Sposato Honors One of the School’s Founders with Fashion | Daily news alerts

 


WESTERLY As her students, colleagues, friends, family and Instagram followers on “eat.playluxe” can happily attest, Lauren Sposato broke a fashion record last week.

It was the day after Valentine’s Day, and Sposato, the principal and headmistress of Westerly’s Central Nursery School, had achieved her goal: she had worn a different dress every day for the 100 days since the start of the school year in September. It was her way of honoring Barbara Higgins, one of the founders of the preschool.

“I love the dresses,” Sposato said, smiling as the little kids she cared for paired off to play. “And it’s a great way to pay tribute to Barbara.”

Higgins, who worked at the school from 1970 to 2004 and lives in Pawcatuck, is a Central Nursery School legend.

Known for her stylish wardrobe, Higgins is said to have worn a dress to work every day when she taught kindergarten, which has been a Western institution for more than half a century.

“We call it the Barbara Higgins dress challenge,” said Tia Burgess, Sposato’s co-worker in preschool. “Lauren has always admired her… [and was impressed by the fact] that she wore a dress to work every day until she retired.”

“I admire her and aspire to be like her,” Sposato said with a broad smile. “She’s so sweet and humble, and in all the photos of her, she’s smiling and wearing a dress.

“She’s so cute,” she added. “I love it.”

Sposato, the married mother of two sons, Luca, 15, and Rocco, 13, said many of her students’ parents attended kindergarten themselves and asked about Higgins who retired in 2004 .

“They’ll say things like, ‘I came here when I was little and I have such fond memories of her,'” Sposato said. “I just hope I’ll be remembered the same way.”

Higgins, one of the school’s first teachers, joined Karen Skelton, Linda Tompkin, Kay Perrone and Marilyn Gardner in October 1970 to teach the first 13 children enrolled in the first class at Central Baptist Nursery School for three mornings per week.

“We loved our work, especially working with the kids and each other. We really had fun,” Higgins told The Sun in a 2010 interview. “The rewards have been many, especially watching the kids progress and mature throughout the school year.”

Sposato, 42, from New York, graduated from Iona College. She earned a master’s degree from Mercy College and began her local teaching career as a substitute teacher in Westerly Public Schools.

When there was an opening 13 years ago at Central Baptist when the school was run by Laura Beverly, she was hired to work alongside Rebecca Turano and Joan Pagliuso.

“I love it,” said Sposato, who was elegantly dressed in a blue and white dress. “I believe I am here to stay.”

Sposato, who is married to Westerly native Rocky Sposato, sales manager at Valenti Toyota, said the dress-up challenge started as a fun way to start the new school year, especially after all the confusion and interruptions caused by the pandemic.

Sposato kept track of her outfits by posting selfies on her Instagram page with memes with sayings like “Life is too short, love and wear nice clothes” and “I hope something beautiful happens to you Today”.

At first, she says, she didn’t know how many days she would continue the streak, but she consulted with her best friends who encouraged her to see how long she could continue.

When she approached the 50 dress mark, she asked her Instagram followers to weigh in.

At Christmas, she said, she wore many holiday-themed dresses, which her little students noticed and liked. In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, she found dresses with hearts to wear.

One day, Sposato recounts with a laugh, the mother of one of his kindergartners put on a dress and her daughter approved of it.

“Her daughter said, ‘Mom, you look like Miss Lauren,'” Sposato said.

As much as she loves dresses, she also loves looking for them.

“I love shopping,” she laughed, “and I love shopping locally.”

Sposato said she primarily frequents Woodees Boutique in downtown Westerly, Loving Life Boutique in downtown Pawcatuck, stores like Rochelle in Watch Hill and local consignment stores, like Deja Vu, to find her dresses, as well as online outlets.

“I can’t say enough good things about him in general,” Burgess said, noting that “it’s a great story to tell. [what] with all the evil that is happening in the world. …I think she deserves recognition for all the hard work she puts in here. Hard work with a fun sartorial twist.”

“I don’t know how I can stop now,” Sposato said with a laugh. “It’s been fun, and who knows, maybe I’ll wake up other people’s brains.”

[email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thewesterlysun.com/daily-news-alerts/a-dress-a-day-for-100-days-to-honor-a-fashion-icon/article_e07edc2c-ad55-11ed-a9da-dffbb38ba819.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: