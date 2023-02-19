Lily James wears chic leather mac dress at Galvan London store opening

She enjoyed a reunion with ex-boyfriend Matt Smith earlier in the week.

And, Lily James paired a chic leather mac dress with sexy stilettos at the Galvan London store opening on Friday night.

The actress, 33, exuded sex appeal in her sleek ensemble, which featured oversized lapels and a tie belt to highlight her slim physique.

Lily opted to step out in a pair of barely there black stilettos and accessorized with a pearl necklace by late designer Vivienne Westwood.

The movie star completed her sleek look with statement earrings, while her brunette tresses were tossed into a sleek bun.

The stunner beamed with delight as she posed for photos at the opening event with Anna-Christin Haas and Rebecca Corbin Murray.

Lily enjoyed an unexpected reunion with ex-boyfriend Matt Smith, 40, as they headed for a walk in north London on Wednesday.

The actress was pictured hugging the former Doctor Who star, who she dated for five years, after splitting from American rocker Michael Shuman.

The pair first met in 2014 on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in which Smith played Mr. Collins and James Elizabeth Bennet, and split twice, ending things for good in 2020.

It was previously reported by The Mail On Sunday that Matt was dating businesswoman Caroline Brady in 2021, but they haven’t been pictured together since 2022.

Lily has been in London to promote her upcoming romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It? and attended the film’s premiere on Monday.

She and Matt were notoriously private about their relationship before going official at the Milan premiere of Lily’s Cinderella film in 2015.

Lily then quashed rumors of a proposal, telling The Sun on Sunday: “We’re not engaged yet.” But it’s going very well.

“Lily and Michael have been separated for the past few months and have now decided to end their relationship,” a source says. sunday sun.

The couple separated in 2019 due to ‘busy’ work schedules before briefly rekindling their romance during the first Covid lockdown during which they isolated themselves together in the North London home they had shared .

However, they separated for good in October 2020, with sources saying they “realized they would be better off as friends”.

Their latest reunion follows reports that Lily and Queens of the Stone Age musician Shuman have ended their two-year relationship.

Shuman was first pictured with the actress outside a hotel in Suffolk where she was on location filming romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Their relationship came months after the publication of compromising photos of Lily flirting with married actor Dominic West in Rome.

The couple enjoyed an al fresco lunch, during which West intimately stroked his co-star’s hair and appeared to kiss her on the cheek.

The married actor was then seen riding around town with his arms around Miss James on a scooter.

Blast from the past: Lily and Matt had dated for five years from 2014 to 2019 and split for good in 2020 (pictured in 2017)

Everywhere: Last week it was reported that Lily had split from rock star boyfriend Michael Shuman after a two-year romance (pictured March 2022)

The actress was also linked with Captain America actor Chris Evans in 2020, with the couple pictured arriving at a hotel together in the early hours of the morning and hanging out in a London park.

But Lily refused to address the speculation.

Speaking previously about her relationships, she said: “When it comes to your love life, you just go into total pain if you talk about it.

‘If you never said anything, there are no soundbites to haunt you when you cry into a box of Kleenex after everything has gone wrong.’