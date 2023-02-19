Men’s basketball: The numbers to know from Ohio’s 76-59 win over Central Michigan





Ohio earned its fifth straight victory Saturday in dominant fashion, beating Central Michigan 76-59 on the road to improve to 8-6 in Mid-American Conference play and move one step closer to qualifying for the tournament. MAC. While Saturday’s win was only Ohio’s second road win in the conference and its fourth road win overall this season, Ohio has now won two road games in its current winning streak. It was also Ohio’s seventh straight victory over Central Michigan. Here are the numbers you need to know from Saturday’s win: 12 Michigan Center scored the first 12 points in Saturday’s game, and Ohio trailed 14-2 just six minutes into the game. It took Ohio more than five minutes to score a single point, and it looked like they might be heading for another disappointing loss on the road. The Bobcats responded with a 36-16 run to end the half and took an eight-point lead into the break. Things only got worse from there for the Chippewas as they were outscored by nine points in the second half. In just Ohio’s fifth conference game of the season, he allowed the first 13 points against Toledo and went on to lose comfortably. Ohio’s response to the drop early Saturday shows how much the team has improved since conference play began. 28 Ohio ended a season sweep of Central Michigan with Saturday’s win, and the two wins saw Ohio hit a total of 28 3-pointers. After going a season high 15 in Game 1, Ohio shot a blistering 13 of 23 on Saturday. The two games against the Chippewas represent the Bobcats’ two highest single-game 3-point totals of the year, and the 56.5% they shot from beyond the arc on Saturday is their second-best. of the season. 5 For the second game in a row, Ohio saw five players score in double figures. In Tuesday’s win over Buffalo, it was Elmore James, Dwight Wilson III, Jaylin Hunter, Miles Brown and DeVon Baker. While Miles Brown, Hunter and Baker all made it against Central Michigan as well, AJ Brown and AJ Clayton replaced James and Wilson as Ohio’s double-digit scorers. This means that in the past two games, Ohio has seen seven different players score in double figures at least once. Even better for Ohio, James and Wilson were the top two scorers against Buffalo with 15 points apiece, while it was Clayton who led the way against Central Michigan with 18 of 4 of 7 from 3 points. 6 Jaylin Hunter ranks in the MAC’s top five in assists and steals, and he’s recorded six of them each Saturday. Six is ​​the Hunters’ season high in steals and is its most assists since Ohio’s Jan. 24 win over Western Michigan. When Hunters’ shots weren’t falling early in the season, he showed his ability to impact the game in other ways. But now that he combines that ability with improved scores over the past few weeks, he looks like one of the MAC’s best players. @willocunningham [email protected]

