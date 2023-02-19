See the best looks here





About 48 hours after Luar closed in NYFW (beautifully, may I add), the fashion crowd descended on London for another round of new collections. With the prestigious Central Saint Martins art school located in England's capital, the hub is known for giving birth to some of the industry's most exciting designers (have you ever heard of a little person named Stella McCartney?) such fun month. And this February, the calendar features plenty of buzzing rising stars, like Johannes Warnke and Talia Byre. (Haven't heard of it? That might change.) Things look just as inspiring off the catwalk: indeed, London Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2023 street style is a breath of fresh air. costs. Trendy coats, baggy pants, playful hair accessories are no shortage of standout pieces off the runways right now. This crowd knows how to sidestep a trend and how to make it their own. And as the contestants continue to offer some serious style inspiration, they took notes on the inventive ways they put together different silhouettes (spoiler: prepare to witness a lot of underwear exhibited this week). Keep scrolling to see all the must-have street style outfits at LFW. And, as always, check back for more recently added looks until the shows end. Day 1 Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment This contestant looks like a walking disco ball, in the fanciest way possible. (The perfect party pants don't exist) Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment Turn up the volume (about five notches) in a multi-layered ruffled dress. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment Fact: Plaid jackets will always read as incredibly chic. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment The way this feathery trench blows in the wind is Really Magnificent. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment By now I'm sure you've heard that bright red is the key color of 2023 and Caroline Issa, CEO of Tank Group, is here for it. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment See? The fiery shadow is everywhere. Take inspiration from this contestant and blend the intense color with a neutral skirt or jacket. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment Tip: Quirky glasses and polished beads will instantly transform a neutral look. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment Let this be your sign to try wearing multiple metal barrettes at once. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment We called it: The exposed underwear trend is on the rise. Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment Bookmark this flowy dress and this mix of relaxed jeans to try this spring. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment vogue China editor Margaret Zhang wore a cool pant skirt. Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment Tuckin just one pant leg is a bold move that definitely paid off here.

