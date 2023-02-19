Modest Dresses for Spring (and Other Cute Outfits)

Even though it’s still cold outside, spring is just around the corner and it might be time to freshen up your wardrobe.

If you’re looking for cute and modest clothes to wear this spring, look no further. Here are some great options at various price points for cute outfits to wear this spring.

The Sam in Honey Carnation

This midi length dress has a square neckline with pink and yellow flowers on it.

Where to buy it: Mikarose for $67.99.

How to wear it: This bright and colorful dress will go great with a pair of peep-toe cork wedges or a pair of colorful converse. Gold jewelry would complement the colors of the dress, a simple style would probably work best with this outfit. Another option is to wear a matching ribbon or headband in your hair.

Cecilia smocked blouse with high waisted ankle tight fit

This shirt is white and has a smocked bodice with sleeves that are smocked at the cuffs. The jeans have a straight fit and a medium light wash.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics for $68 for trousers and $48 for shirt.

How to wear it: This white shirt has details that will flatter your figure. The sleeves and bodice add a feminine touch and allow you to wear chunky, colorful jewelry over it. A statement necklace will go well with this top. The pants will provide some contrast to the top, which flows over the bottom. This outfit will go very well with a pair of brown sandals or ballet flats.

The Jupiter in the Water Lilies

This midi length dress is black with a flowing skirt covered in blue flowers.

Where to buy it: Mikarose at $67.99.

How to wear it: This blue and black dress would look stunning with silver jewelry and black flats. It can be made more casual if you pair it with sneakers and a fun hat. The back of the skirt is longer than the front, so if you’re on the shorter side, wearing heels might be a good idea with this dress.

Wren Ruched Dress

This floor length dress has a blue and yellow pattern with flowers on it.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics at $82.

How to wear it: This flowy dress has a waist-high bodice and a bohemian vibe. It would look great with some type of casual shoes like sandals or flip flops. This dress will go well with a straw hat and simple gold or silver necklaces.

Sonoma smocked dress

This short sleeve dress is knee length with a smocked bodice and flowing skirt.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics at $72.

How to wear it: The pink but almost beige color of this dress is gorgeous and a great neutral to work with to add flair if desired. Since the dress has so much texture, a necklace like a medallion or something simple and gold would look stunning on it. It will go well with a simple pair of black pumps.

The Harlow wide leg pant with Brightside square neck t-shirt

The pants come in four colors (although the harvest moon is gorgeous) and are wide-legged with two buttons at the top. The shirt is a variation of a basic, as it is a plain t-shirt with an interesting square neckline.

Where to buy it: Madewell for both trousers at $118 and shirt at $29.50.

How to wear it: You can mix and match the color of the shirt and the pants to get the combination you like best. The shirt tucked into the pants could look cute with a blazer or cardigan thrown over it. A silky scarf could give the outfit a chic look with a chunky or intricate necklace to contrast the simplicity of the outfit. Ankle boots would go well with this outfit.

Blackberry crepe dress

This purple V-neck crepe dress has pink and yellow flowers and flowing sleeves.

Where to buy it: Sundance Catalog for $168.

How to wear it: If you are looking for a dress that you can throw on and feel chic, this could be a good dress for spring. It’s a mellow color, a beautiful purple, that would look great accented with a white or pink bow or headband. Ankle boots are a great option for footwear, but Birkenstocks can also be made.

Maeve Cropped Wide-Leg Carpenter Pant With Silky Deep-V Top By Anthropologie

This pink shirt gathers at the waist and has short sleeves. The pants are wide legged with colorful and bright patterns along them.

Where to buy it: Anthropology for trousers for $148 and shirt for $68.

How to wear it: These pants are definitely funky, but a fun option to wear in the spring. With the pink shirt matching the pink of the pants, it’s a fun option that would go well with jewelry and understated shoes.

Aniston dress

This light pink dress has ruffles and a long flowing skirt.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $178.

How to wear it: The square neckline of this dress has ruffles, which means it is ideal to wear with a simple necklace. The long dress has ruffles on the skirt and would look fantastic with little white heels or a pair of sandals. This dress is comfortable, but it also has a dressier look that you can wear to a nice dinner party.

Sweet Caroline Jumpsuit

This cream colored jumpsuit has red flowers in the pattern and flowing pants with a smocked bodice.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $108.

How to wear it: This combination is perfect for frolicking in the fields and picnicking. Consider wearing it with a brown straw hat and a pair of comfortable sandals. You don’t need jewelry with this outfit, but if you want, you can wear a lot of gold bracelets with it and it would look great.

Tiered Skirt Wrap Dress

This wrap dress has pink flowers on it and flutter sleeves.

Where to buy it: Fashion Modest Sweet Salty at $47.99.

How to wear it: Gold would go well with this dress. Consider wearing only gold jewelry and maybe even adding shoes with gold detailing. A gold or yellow eyeshadow color would look stunning with this dress. The dress is simple and would look fantastic with fun hair accessories.

The Marjorie Puff Sleeve Dress in Cream

This knee length dress is cream in color with puff sleeves.

Where to buy it: Bagpiper and Scoot at $78.

How to wear it: There are many ways to wear this cute dress. It would look great with a shoulder bag with a thicker pair of shoes. The dress has a square neckline that would go well with a medallion or a simple gold necklace.

Mariposa dress

This off-white dress is adorned with butterflies.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $98.

How to wear it: This flowy dress with a smocked bodice has an interesting neckline and back that you could accentuate by wearing your hair up while wearing the dress. The dress looks like a light spring/early summer outfit that doesn’t need much to make it look great. Casual spring shoes are a good option here or a pair of colorful flats.