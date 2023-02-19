Legendary designer Patricia Field on fashion and celebrities

Patricia Field shocked the audience when she put actress Sarah Jessica Parker in a cheap tutu for the opening credits of HBO Sex and the City. Yet, as the legendary costume designer reveals in her new memoir, Pat in the City (Dey Street Books), it wasn’t her boldest idea.

When Field, then nearly 60 and an underground legend, first sat down with sex producer Darren Star to talk about the show, she brought along a picture book of the 1950s raven-haired bombshell, Bettie Page. Field thought the so-called pin-up queen was the perfect reference for Sex, about four sexually liberated single women in Manhattan. But when Star saw Pages’ bondage photos, he was hesitant.

Pacing the shackled pinup with chains around her ankles and neck (and a fantastic little leopard bikini), or the one of her hanging with a ball gag between her perfectly painted red lips, Darren said, C’ is a bit too much, writes Field in his book. I took the note. But it was clear that he appreciated my aesthetic considerations, even if this one went a bit too far.







As goofy as anything that comes out of my mouth or the clothes I throw at people’s backs, my goal is never to go against the grain for fun, writes Field (here, with Betsey Johnson). WireImage for Revlon

Taking things a little too far is a bit Fields’ thing. The flamboyantly haired fashionista has made a career out of pushing boundaries, embracing the weird, living and dressing to the hilt.

As goofy as what comes out of my mouth or the clothes I throw at people’s backs, my goal is never to go against the grain for fun, Field writes. I’m not a big fan of going against the grain, I like to get on my surfboard and ride it. Pleasure comes from good things.

Field was born on February 12, 1942, on the Upper East Side, but spent much of her childhood in Astoria, Queens, where her Greek grandmother and three unmarried aunts lived. At age 5, she was given a cowgirl outfit, complete with a fringed suede vest, miniskirt, square-toed boots, and a Gene Autry-style white hat. I never took it off,” Field writes of her prized outfit. Even then, I already understood that fashion and costume were one and the same.







Patricia Field was the eldest daughter of a tailor and a dyer. Getty Images







Patricia Field (pictured with Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis) brought fashion to Sex and the City. WireImage

Field, the eldest daughter of a tailor and dyer, took this attitude to heart when she opened her eponymous boutique in 1971. She stocked it with whimsical clothes: see-through plastic corsets and dresses, jackets with aggressive shoulder pads and super tight stretch garments. pants, and lots of sequins and false eyelashes and wigs. Think Jessica Rabbit meets Iggy Pop, she wrote.

Field had studied philosophy and political science at NYU, but after graduating she found herself drawn to what she knew: clothes. She worked as a buyer for a large discount store before she and a girlfriend opened their own Greenwich Village spot called Pants Pub, which catered to the college crowd. This led to Patricia Field, her boutique at 10 E. 8th St., which peddled more sophisticated, ironic, and irreverent fashion.

One of his first celebrity clients, Patti Smith, descended the store steps in a floor-length olive green mink, looking like a magical bum or royalty who had fallen on hard times. The punk rocker was a very good customer, although Field lamented that the perpetually disheveled Smith returned the delicate chiffon blouses she bought in Paris all wrinkled and crappy.







Field (here with Fern Mallis at the 92nd Street Y) consults on wardrobe for the hit show Emily in Paris. WireImage







Patricia Field parades during Art Basel 2019. Getty Images

Jean-Michel Basquiat sat on the floor painting worker overalls which Field then sold for $25 a piece. Keith Haring designed a mural on the store window. RuPaul modeled for her. Trans nightlife diva Amanda Lepore was working at the makeup counter. Field hired club kids and drag queens to run the store, often finding them on the dance floor at Area, Boy Bar, or Paradise Garage (the after-hours joint when no booze was served, only latte). dope). One of them almost set the fire by throwing his lit cigarette in the trash.

Her kids, as she called them, enjoyed wielding the power that came with working in the coolest store in Manhattan. They made fun of customer Marc Jacobs dorky dad jeans. They dumped John F. Kennedy Jr. when he called them freaks although they let his then-girlfriend Daryl Hannah stay. They refused to unlock Madonna’s doors when the Princess of Pop showed up an hour before the store opened. (Celebrities, its employees claimed, could shop with everyone.)

Yet the stars have flocked there. Matt Dillon, in his gorgeous prime, walked in and put on a show for the crowd when he tried on jeans with no underwear. Foxy Brown almost got into a fight with a manager. Cardi B paid for her dance gear while working as a stripper entirely in $1 bills. Lenny Kravitz once brought his mother, actress Roxie Roker, and she bought some sunglasses that she wore in the hospital when she was dying of cancer.







Field and Candace Bushnell are front row at The Blonds show during New York Fashion Week in February 2022. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

She felt like they made her look glamorous, Kravitz later told the employee who sold them to her. It was his favorite thing before he died.

I’ve come to a place where people want to know my story, which forces me to look back on my life, which I’m not used to. I prefer to keep looking ahead. Patricia Field

Not everyone was a fan. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, a loyal customer, once brought his bandmates there before an awards show. Singer Dave Grohl took one look at all the rhinestones, pasties, feather boas, wigs, platform shoes and leather and immediately turned around and left.







I practically had to pull the Ralph Lauren sweater sets out of his hands to get custom-made Prada, Kristin Davis’ Field recalled on the Sex set. Getty Images

Field first designed costumes in 1987 for the erotic thriller Lady Beware, in which Diane Lane plays a showcase. She met Sarah Jessica Parker while working on the 1995 film Miami Rhapsody, and the two hit it off. Another designer had done the clothes for the Sex and the City pilot in 1997, but Parker didn’t like the results and suggested Star meet with Field.

It hasn’t all been easy. Field cried that Cynthia Nixon wanted drab costumes for her lawyer character, Miranda. The character was, in Cynthias’ own words, intelligent, independent, and determined, Field writes. Did that also mean she had to look terrible? No! Kristin Davis clung to her preppy A-line skirts and feared anything too sexy. I practically had to pull Ralph Lauren sweater sets out of his hands to get custom-made Prada, Field recalled.







At 81, Field has a new store, Patricia Field ArtFashion, on the Lower East Side, and consults on wardrobe for the hit show Emily in Paris.

She almost lost it when John Corbett, who played one of Parker’s lovers, Aiden arrived on set laden with heavy turquoise jewelry as if he had been shopping at a Navajo Nation gift shop. When he insisted on wearing them on screen, Field said: Are you a cowboy? Get that turquoise out of here. They traded up two pieces of the dreaded stone.

Yet, in the end, actors learned to trust her instincts and let her add color, fantasy, and sexiness to their wardrobes. Field herself became a celebrity, designing shoes for Payless and a bottle for Coca-Cola.

I’ve come to a place where people want to know my story, which forces me to look back on my life, which I’m not used to, writes Field. I prefer to keep looking ahead.