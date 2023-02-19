Princeton men’s basketball loses to Yale in overtime after second-half slump – Trentonian

PRINCETON — There are losses and then there is what happened to the Princeton men’s basketball team on Saturday night.

It was a punch.

With a chance to take first place in the Ivy League, the Tigers failed to hold a 19-point lead in the second half and collapsed in what ended in a loss of 93-83 against Yale at Jadwin Gymnasium.

“We learn how hard it is to win sometimes and in a really painful way at the end of the season,” coach Mitch Henderson said. “These games have such importance and weight. …Can these guys get rid of this one and move on? I think the answer will have to be next weekend and the weekend after.

What made this so painful was not just a failed lead, but the fact that it all fell apart in eight minutes and 30 seconds. From when Princeton led, 63-44, it was outscored, 26-7, the rest of the settlement.

Add to that overtime and Yale scored 49 points in 1:30 p.m. of playing time. top scorer Matt Knowling, who missed the game through injury. Yale has also beaten Princeton in 10 of the last 11 meetings.

John Poulakidas had a career-high 30 points and Bez Mbeng had 21, including the draw with 4.8 seconds left after questionable clock management.

The Tigers were up three after Tosan Evbuomwan sank two free throws with 14.6 seconds left, but when they opted to foul it was awarded with 11 seconds left. Yale made both free throws and when Matt Allocco split a pair it removed the possibility of re-fouling and Mbeng ran down the field and tied the game.

“Looking back, you can look at it, but they made every free throw,” Henderson said. “I think we lost a bit earlier than that.”

Henderson specifically pointed to 18 turnovers. His side have been careless with the ball all season and lost the turnover battle by 13 on Saturday night.

“We just kept turning the ball over nonstop,” Henderson said. “We had some really bad turnovers in the last three minutes.”

Needing to win the game again, the Tigers simply couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs in the extra session. You could hear a pin drop in the crowd of 2,629 after Poulakidas buried a long 3-pointer over Evbuomwan to give Yale a 77-74 advantage with 3:06 to go, his first lead since he was 1 -0.

“I could have done a better job picking up the guys and cheering them on as the game progressed,” said Evbuomwan, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. “We lost a huge lead. I could have done a better job of saying you know we’re still going, we’re still standing.

Princeton made 10 of its first 14 attempts from beyond the arc to help build the lead but connected on just one of its last eight. Ryan Langborg scored 14 points, Allocco had 13 and Zach Martini benched 12.

Where does that leave the Tigers as they lick their wounds ahead of a trip to Harvard in a week?

There is now a three-way tie atop the Ivy, with Princeton (17-8, 8-4), Yale (18-7, 8-4) and Penn (16-11, 8-4). The Bulldogs will have the tiebreaker if those three finish even after the last two rounds of the game. There is also a tie for fourth place between Cornell (16-9, 6-6) and Brown (13-12, 6-6) with Dartmouth (9-17, 5-7) and Harvard (14-12, 5-7) one game back.

That’s all to say as tough as that loss was, it’s not the killer blow it would have been before the Ivy League tournament became a thing.

“We still have a shot at winning the title, that’s where we put all our chips,” Henderson said. “There is still a lot of basketball to play. We want to play when we get out of here and it’s still daylight in March, but this one hurts badly. It is not finished. It’s not as bad as it will hurt if you don’t get where you want in a few weeks.