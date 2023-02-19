Fashion
The United States Men’s National Under-17 Team advanced to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf U-17 Championship with a dominating 7-0 victory against. Dominican Republic
ANTIGUA, Guatemala (February 18, 2023) The United States Men’s National Under-17 Team defeated the Dominican Republic 7-0 in dominant fashion to advance to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf U-17 Championship. Three players scored twice: midfielder Chris Aquino, who scored his first two international goals, striker Keyrol Figueroa and striker Ezekiel Soto. Forward Micah Burton also added a tally as USA opened the knockout round with a decisive victory.
With the victory, the United States advances to face the winner of Jamaica-Guatemala in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, February 21 (8 p.m. ET; FS2, ViX+) for a place at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. FIFA 2023 in Peru. The four winners of the quarter-finals will qualify for the U-17 World Cup as representatives of Concacaf.
The Dominican Republic, playing their first game of the tournament after advancing directly to the round of 16 of a pre-qualifying tournament last summer, did not come out as low from a block as the three opponents of the US group stage and the game was more open from the start. The United States still controlled the game, beating the Dominican Republic 23-5 while holding a 66% advantage in possession.
MYNT U-17 were patient in their build in the early games as midfielder Taha Habroune and striker Paulo Rudisill did well to win possession from the Dominican Republic midfielder. The pair created a number of chances as USA sought the opening goal, including a combination that saw Habroune slot in a dangerous cross for Figueroa, who headed it wide wide in the 16th minute .
The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute as Aquino, making his second start of the tournament, scored his first international goal. Habroune played against the Seattle Sounders FC midfielder near the top of the 18, where he fired a shot into the top right corner. He scored twice in the 30th, this time from the penalty spot. After being shot just inside the top of the box, he got there himself and coolly finished the game to double the American lead.
Figueroa scored twice either side of halftime. In the second minute of first half stoppage time, the centre-forward hit the post but played the rebound and hammered it in to send USA into the break with a 3 lead -0. In the 57th, Rudisill kicked it for another, this time heading it home from the middle of the box. Right winger Micah Burton entered the action five minutes later, neatly finishing off another assist from Rudisill with a bounding finish.
Soto entered the game for Figueroa in the 63rd, and after solid play throughout the group stage the centre-forward was rewarded with his first two goals of the tournament. The first came after a fine combination play as Burton played midfielder Adrian Gill on the right wing, who put in a cross for Soto to strike from close range. He put an exclamation point on the night of the 90th, heading into a booming cross from substitute striker Brian Romero.
GOAL SCORING RECAP:
United States Chris Aquino (Taha Habroune),n/a minute: Dribbling up the box, Habroune played against Aquino on the right side just inside the 18. The midfielder took a few touches before firing a left-footed shot into the top right corner. United States 1, HOME 0
United States Chris Aquino (Penalty), 30e minute: In a similar spot to his first goal in the top of 18, Dominican defender Josue Nuez brought down Aquino and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. The Seattle Sounders FC midfielder hammered it in to add to the American advantage. United States 2, HOME 0
United States Keyrol Figueroa, 45+2n/a minute: In the final minutes of the first half, Figueroa hit a shot on the woodwork but stayed with the game. The rebound was played in the box and Figueroa collected it from a Dominican defender to send it on in the upper left corner of the left side of the six. United States 3, HOME 0
United States Keyrol Figueroa (Paulo Rudisill), 57 years olde minute: Figueroa added another after the break. As Rudisill dribbled from the center towards the penalty area, he sent it back to the centre-forward near the penalty spot. There he took a touch before hitting a hard putt with his right foot to the right post. United States 4, HOME 0
USA Micah Burton (Paulo Rudisill), 62n/a minute: Burton scored his second goal of the tournament on a fine finish. Rudisill scored the goal again, running down the left wing before playing for Burton crashing down the right side, where his jumping finish at the near post extended the USA lead. United States 5, HOME 0
USA Ezekiel Soto (Adrian Gill), 82n/a minute: Soto had a great combination game for his first CU17 goal. Just beyond the middle of the 18, Burton played a nice ball over Gill on the right wing. He sent a cross for Soto in front of goal and the Houston Dynamo striker kicked it for the first time from close range. United States 6, HOME 0
United States Ezekiel Soto (Brian Romero), 90 years olde minute: Fellow second-half substitute Romero bombarded a cross from the right side and Soto headed it home near the penalty spot to cap the dominating 7-0 win. United States 7, HOME 0
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
- USA are now 2-0-0 against the Dominican Republic at the Concacaf U-17 Championship, beating Los Quisqueyanos in their first meeting at the tournament since 1997.
- The 7-0 victory tied for the United States’ second-biggest winning margin at the tournament with group stage victories over the Netherlands Antilles in 1994 and Honduras in 1989. In 2019, the U-17s dominated Guadeloupe 8-0 in the round of 16.
- Head coach Gonzalo Segares made nine changes from the starting XI that won the Group F title against Canada on Wednesday. Defenders Christian Diaz and Oscar Verhoeven were the only two survivors.
- Seven players have scored for the United States at CU17C: Keyrol Figueroa (four goals), Cruz Medina (three), Chris Aquino, Micah Burton, Taha Habroune, Ezekiel Soto (two) and Paulo Rudisill.
- Eight players delivered an assist: Rudisill (three assists), Adrian Gill, Habroune, Romero, David Vazquez (two), Figueroa, Sawyer Jura and Ezekiel Soto.
– YOUNG MEN’S UNDER-17 NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT –
Match: United States Men’s National Under-17 Team vs. Dominican Republic
Date: February 18, 2023
Competition: Round of 16 of the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship
Place: Thoughtful stage; Antigua, Guatemala
Presence:
To start up: 4 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET)
Time: 78 degrees, overcast
Rating Summary: 1 2 F
United States 3 4 0
DOM 0 0 0
USA Chris Aquino (Taha Habroune)n/a minute
USA Chris Aquino (Penalty Kick) 30
USA Keyrol Figueroa 45+2
United States Keyrol Figueroa (Paulo Rudisill) 57
United States Micah Burton (Paulo Rudisill) 62
USA Ezekiel Soto (Adrian Gill) 82
USA Ezekiel Soto (Brian Romero) 90
Compositions:
UNITED STATES: 12-Adam Beaudry; 2-Oscar Verhoeven, 15-Christian Diaz, 5-Stuart Hawkins, 3-Sawyer Jura (16-Adrian Gill, 63); 8-Pedro Soma (captain) (6-Edwyn Mendoza, 68), 14-Taha Habroune, 20-Chris Aquino; 9-Micah Burton (7-Brian Romero, 83), 17-Keyrol Figueroa (18-Ezekiel Soto, 63), 19-Paulo Rudisill (11-David Vazquez, 84)
Subs not used: 1-Duran Ferree, 10-Cruz Medina, 13-Aiden Harangi
Unavailable: 4-Tyler Room
Coach: Gonzalo Segares
DOM: 1-Edwin Frias (captain); 3-Francisco Reyes (6-Alvaro Cabrera, 74), 4-Joshua Nuez, 5-Raffaeie de Lucia (13-Arturo Pea, 46), 7-Carlos Sarante (16-Pablo Pujols, 61), 8-Lucas Breton, Bladmil Jackson (20-Ayden Kokoszka, 46), 10-Nicolas Cruz, 17-Juan Peralta, 18-Marlon Mena, 19-Thomas ORourke (11-Rionaldo Shojadoost, 75)
Unused substitutes: 12-Diego Pea, 2-Abraham Mejia, 14-Sebastian Mejia, 15-Gabriel Brugal
Coach: Mariano Perez
Summary of statistics: United States / DOM
Shots: 23 / 5
Shots on goal: 14 / 0
Backup: 0 / 9
Corner kicks: 7 / 2
Faults: 12 / 15
Offside: 0 / 0
Summary of misconduct:
Dom Francisco Reyes (watch out) 27e minute
Dom Marlon Mena (watch out) 38
Dom Nicolas Cruz (watch out) 44
DOM Arturo Peas (Watch out) 79
Officials:
Referee: Daniel Quintero (MEX)
Assistant Referee 1: Michel Espinoza (MEX)
Assistant Referee 2: Leonel Garcia (CUB)
Fourth official: Okeito Nicholson (JAM)
|
